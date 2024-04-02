$1.8M Angel Reese appears to place her signature crown right next to Caitlin Clark's warmup spot

Angel Reese's No. 3 seeded LSU (31-5) will take on the No. 1 seeded Iowa Hawkeyes (32-4) in this year's Elite Eight on Monday. The crunch contest is a rematch of last season's national championship game, which LSU won 102-85.

Reese, who has NIL deals worth $1.8 million as per On3, placed a crown on the Tigers’ bench, while Clark was on the floor warming up.

Fans quickly suggested that the gesture might have been done to play mind games with Clark. However, others pointed out that Reese had placed a crown on LSU’s bench before Saturday’s Sweet 16 win over UCLA and that it was nothing out of the ordinary.

Ahead of LSU's clash against Iowa in the Elite Eight, Reese spoke about her relationship with Clark and insisted she has no hard feelings toward the Hawlkeyes superstar.

"I don't think people realize it's not personal. Once we get out between those lines, if I see you walking down the street, it's like, 'Hey, girl, what's up? Let's hang out.' I think people just take it like we hate each other." Reese said.

"Me and Caitlin Clark don't hate each other. I want everybody to understand that. It's just a super-competitive game."

How to watch Angel Reese's LSU vs. Caitlin Clark's Iowa? TV schedule and live stream details for Elite Eight clash

Angel Reese's LSU will square off against Iowa on Monday in the Elite Eight. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN, with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT at MVP Arena in Albany, New York. Fans without cable access can live stream the contest on Fubo TV.

Iowa has been on a roll since winning the Big Ten conference tournament. The Hawkeyes beat Holy Cross and West Virginia in the opening two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, before taking down No. 5 seeded Colorado 89-68 in the Sweet 16.

Meanwhile, LSU has bounced back strongly after losing the conference tournament final against South Carolina.

The reigning NCAA champions beat Rice and Middle Tennessee in the opening two rounds before registering an impressive 78-69 win over No. 2-seeded UCLA in the Sweet 16.