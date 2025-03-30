 $1.8M NIL-valued Flau'jae Johnson shares hilarious story about encounter with UCLA's Lauren Betts

Flau'jae Johnson was determined to get the better of UCLA's Lauren Betts in last year's Elite 8. Johnson wanted to prove she was better as Betts was better ranked than her in the recruiting rankings when they were both in high school.

Speaking on a recent episode of her podcast "Best of Both Worlds with Flau'jae," the LSU star shared how she was determined to get the better of Betts in their first college clash:

"Lauren Betts is 6'8" and she ain't no scrub. And I told everybody in practice, the day before the game. It's UCLA, Elite 8 game, I told everybody I was like,'Imma lay her, Imma block her.' And I had lowkey undercover smoke. I love you, Lauren, but I had smoke with you because they ranked you No. 1 in my class. I always like had smoke with everybody above me.

"So I said, 'When I come out there at UCLA, I'm blocking her, I'm laying her.' I ended up blocking her on like a shot that was crucial to the game, and I end up laying her to seal the game. Talk about jelly, nice lil lay. That was like one of my favorite moments... And when I ran over Coach Kim. That was funny too at Vanderbilt." Said Johnson

Her co-host went on to state that she remembered the game, and that Flau'jae Johnson looked particularly pleased with herself after taking the ball away from Lauren Betts. To this, Johnson replied that she was because none of her teammates thought she could take the ball away from the 6'8" UCLA player as she is 5'10".

How did the 2024 Elite 8 game between LSU and UCLA end up? How did Flau'jae Johnson perform?

The Lady Tigers of Kim Mulkey got the better of UCLA 78-69 in last year's encounter. Flau'jae Johnson led them in scoring with 24 points, alongside 12 rebounds and one assist. That, paired with Aneesah Morrow's 17 points and Angel Reese's 16, was more than enough for LSU to get past the Lady Bruins.

Betts also had a good game for UCLA, with 14 points, 17 rebounds, and three assists. The Lady Bruins and the Lady Tigers clash again on Sunday, at 3:00 p.m. ET for the Elite 8.

