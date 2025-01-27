12,752-day drought ends: Hailey Van Lith, Sedona Prince and Madison Conner lead TCU to first win over Baylor in 35 years

The TCU women’s basketball team achieved a monumental victory on Sunday. Players like Hailey Van Lith, Sedona Prince, and Madison Conner led the team to defeat No. 25 Baylor 80-75, ending a 35-year losing streak. The Horned Frogs had been winless in their last 37 matchups against the Lady Bears, dating back to February 28, 1990.

Van Lith and Prince secured the win by delivering stellar performances on both ends of the floor. Prince recorded a double-double with 24 points, 14 rebounds, and three blocks while shooting an impressive 11-of-18 from the field. Van Lith contributed 19 points, three assists, and two rebounds, demonstrating her versatility and leadership on the court. The Instagram page of espnW shared a post celebrating the team's victory, with the caption:

"TCU gets its first WIN over Baylor since Feb. 28, 1990"

Madison Conner also played a critical role, scoring 21 points, including four three-pointers, helping TCU establish a 22-point lead midway through the third quarter.

In addition to helping her team achieve a historic win, Van Lith reached a personal milestone during the game. She recorded her 500th career assist, becoming only the fourth player in TCU women’s basketball history to accomplish this feat. The Lady Bears, on the other hand, struggled despite committing a season-low of just four turnovers. Baylor shot only 36.8% from the field (28-of-76) and was outrebounded 45-34, which ultimately sealed their fate.

Sarah Andrews led Baylor with 21 points and five three-pointers, while Aliyah Matharu and Jada Walker contributed 14 and 11 points, respectively. However, their efforts weren’t enough to overcome TCU’s dominance. Baylor’s loss marked a significant setback for a program that has enjoyed unparalleled success over the past three decades.

Hailey Van Lith, Sedona Prince leading TCU’s historic season

This victory over Baylor wasn’t just a milestone for the rivalry but also a record-breaking moment for TCU’s program. The win marked the Horned Frogs’ fourth victory over a Top 25 team this season, setting a new single-season school record. Head coach Mark Campbell commended his team’s effort and praised Van Lith for her seamless integration into the program after transferring from LSU. Campbell said:

"If you guys understand—the portal makes it tricky—to be a plug-and-play point guard, where you're here for nine months with a new coaching staff, new teammates, and learning a brand-new system on the fly, and to do it at an elite level is really, really hard to do."

After a challenging season with LSU, Van Lith made the move to Fort Worth and quickly established herself as a cornerstone of the team. Her ability to adapt and excel under a new system has been a key factor in TCU’s success this season.

The Horned Frogs (20-2, 8-1 Big 12) have emerged as a powerhouse in women’s basketball, steadily improving since joining the Big 12 conference during the 2012-13 season. This win against Baylor serves as a testament to the team’s growth and resilience under Campbell’s leadership.

For Baylor, this loss marks the end of a dominant era in the rivalry. The Lady Bears have been one of the most successful programs in women’s basketball, with three national championships, 13 Big 12 regular-season titles, and 22 NCAA Tournament appearances since their last loss to TCU in 1990.

