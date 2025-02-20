  • home icon
  $12 million worth Dawn Staley comments on South Carolina's status after disappointing loss vs Geno Auriemma's UConn: "We need a game"

$12 million worth Dawn Staley comments on South Carolina’s status after disappointing loss vs Geno Auriemma’s UConn: “We need a game”

By Richard Pereira
Modified Feb 20, 2025 11:50 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: Connecticut at South Carolina - Source: Imagn
Dawn Staley is seen as one of the richest coaches in college basketball with a net worth of $12 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. However, a South Carolina Gamecocks loss to her coaching rival Geno Auriemma and the UConn Huskies has her evaluating the team's status.

The No. 6 Gamecocks suffered an unexpected defeat at home, losing in an 87-58 blowout this past Sunday. They shot 38% from the field, including 18% from beyond the arc, in contrast to the Huskies' shooting splits of 44% overall and 46% from downtown. UConn also won the rebounding battle 45-29, proving that game to have been a nightmare performance for an otherwise elite Gamecocks squad.

Staley reflected on the loss during Tuesday's media availability, saying she and the team must learn from their errors and get back to a winning rhythm as well as their identity.

"We need a game. Get back to just playing our style of play and focusing on playing Gamecock women's basketball style of play. It really is simple; we just got to apply it," Staley said at the 0:10 mark.
"You take a loss, you have a tendency to think that, everything's broken. Everything's not broken...This is a part of our journey. The journey last year didn't have a blemish as far as a loss, but there were blemishes. They were just not in the form of a loss. We got to embrace the good, whatever our journey is we're still in everything that we want to accomplish."
What's next for Dawn Staley and Gamecocks

Despite the loss, Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks continue to be one of the more formidable teams in the country. South Carolina boasts a 23-3 overall record, going 11-1 after 12 SEC matchups. They produce 80.2 points on 46.4% shooting from the field and 33.1% from beyond the arc, blowing out opponents by a margin of 22.9 points per game.

Joyce Edwards leads the way with 13 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.2 steals off the bench. MiLaysia Fulwiley follows suit with 11.8 points and 2.8 rebounds, Te-Hina Paopao puts up 10.4 points and 2.8 assists, while Chloe Kitts provides 9.3 points and 7.5 rebounds.

Dawn Staley and the No. 6 Gamecocks will look to return to the win column in their next matchup, hosting the Arkansas Razorbacks at the Colonial Life Arena on Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. ET.

