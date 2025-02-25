$12 million worth Dawn Staley dismisses comparisons of her game with MiLaysia Fulwiley's: "She's quicker than me"

Dawn Staley is one of the most iconic figures in women's basketball and has been long admired for her leadership and skills on the court. Now, a three-time national championship coach for the South Carolina Gamecocks, Staley has witnessed the rise of their sophomore sensation MiLaysia Fulwiley. However, she was quick to set the record straight when there were comparisons between her playing style and Fulwiley's.

In the postgame conference after the win against Arkansas on Thursday, a reporter suggested that Fulwiley's ability was reminiscent of Staley's won game during her playing days. But Dawn Staley humbly disagreed.

"She's much quicker than me, and actually, she's got a little bit more gall when it comes to taking a shot. I was a little shy when it came to taking a shot when I was playing," Staley said.

Dawn Staley also discussed how the coaching staff doesn't want to change Fulwiley but rather help her grow by improving her game.

"We're not trying to take anything away from her. We just want to add to what she already brought to us," she added.

In the game against Arkansas, Fulwiley played for 20 minutes and contributed 15 points, four assists, and four rebounds. Fulwiley's speed, athleticism, and scoring prowess have made her one of the most exciting players in college basketball.

The sophomore guard also made headlines with a 24-point outing against Vanderbilt on Sunday. However, her sophomore season has been marked by ups and downs. Compared to her freshman year, where she secured the SEC Tournament MVP title, her current stats are slightly lower. She averages 12.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game in the 2024-25 season.

When critics begin to doubt her, Fulwiley delivers spectacular moments on the court to remind everyone of her potential. Dawn Staley recognizes this and does not give up on her future star.

"I think MiLaysia is a pro, you know?" Staley said postgame. "We're just giving her the tools to operate in that space because it's not just one way. You have to be multifaceted when it comes to playing at that elite level."

Dawn Staley's priceless reaction to Fulwiley's alley-oop

MiLaysia Fulwiley's talent was on full display in the recent game against Arkansas on Thursday. In the second quarter, she pulled off an alley-oop that left everyone in awe.

"Nasty work!" said Dawn Staley while interrupting sophomore’s interview on the SEC Network.

With such incredible plays, Fulwiley has cemented her status as a must-watch talent in women's college basketball.

