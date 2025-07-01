$12 million-worth Dawn Staley drops 2-word reaction as South Carolina star shares snap from Golden State Valkyries vs Seattle Storm

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley couldn't lead the Gamecocks to a repeat national championship win, falling in the natty game to the UConn Huskies. Staley also had to deal with roster turnover during the college basketball offseason, with center Sakima Walker the latest to depart via the transfer portal.
On Monday, the South Carolina coach posted a snap on Instagram stories with Walker during the Golden State Valkyries' 84-57 win over the Seattle Storm. The $12 million-worth Staley (as per Celebrity Net Worth) captioned the picture:
"KALI KIM"
For her final year of college basketball eligibility, Sakima Walker committed to the California Golden Bears after entering the transfer portal following two seasons playing for Dawn Staley at South Carolina.
Former South Carolina star celebrated by Dawn Staley
Before joining the South Carolina Gamecocks, Sakima Walker starred for Northwest Florida State College, averaging 16.7 points and 8.2 rebounds, leading them to the 2023 NJCAA National Championship.
She entered the transfer portal and joined Staley's Gamecocks, where she played a part in their unbeaten, national championship-winning campaign last year. Despite departing Columbia, Walker was celebrated by Staley when she graduated, tweeting:
"THE @GamecockWBB GRADUATES! Congrats to @HollywoodRaven @SakimaWalker for finishing the academic race…degree them! I love this part more than anyone will ever know."
Sakima Walker had a reserve role in the Gamecocks, averaging 7.5 minutes per game and 2.0 points and 1.3 rebounds in the national championship-winning season. Last year, her minutes reduced even further, averaging just 5.6 minutes per game and 1.4 points and 0.7 rebounds in 15 games.
Walker embraced her role as the last player off the bench and was often assigned to 'The Highlighters,' which is South Carolina's practice squad to help prepare the starters. Following the Gamecocks' loss to the UConn Huskies in the national championship game, Walker said about her diminished role in the team:
“I don’t feel like that. Absolutely, I’m involved. I just stay ready when my name is called, help my teammates, encourage my teammates, and bring good energy. I wanted to win. I want to keep winning.”
Sakima Walker has one year of eligibility remaining due to the NCAA waiver granted to former JUCO student-athletes after the case of Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia granted players an extra year in college sports.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here