$12 million-worth Dawn Staley drops 2-word reaction as South Carolina star shares snap from Golden State Valkyries vs Seattle Storm

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley couldn't lead the Gamecocks to a repeat national championship win, falling in the natty game to the UConn Huskies. Staley also had to deal with roster turnover during the college basketball offseason, with center Sakima Walker the latest to depart via the transfer portal.

Ad

On Monday, the South Carolina coach posted a snap on Instagram stories with Walker during the Golden State Valkyries' 84-57 win over the Seattle Storm. The $12 million-worth Staley (as per Celebrity Net Worth) captioned the picture:

"KALI KIM"

Staley's IG stories

For her final year of college basketball eligibility, Sakima Walker committed to the California Golden Bears after entering the transfer portal following two seasons playing for Dawn Staley at South Carolina.

Ad

Trending

Former South Carolina star celebrated by Dawn Staley

Before joining the South Carolina Gamecocks, Sakima Walker starred for Northwest Florida State College, averaging 16.7 points and 8.2 rebounds, leading them to the 2023 NJCAA National Championship.

She entered the transfer portal and joined Staley's Gamecocks, where she played a part in their unbeaten, national championship-winning campaign last year. Despite departing Columbia, Walker was celebrated by Staley when she graduated, tweeting:

Ad

"THE @GamecockWBB GRADUATES! Congrats to @HollywoodRaven @SakimaWalker for finishing the academic race…degree them! I love this part more than anyone will ever know."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sakima Walker had a reserve role in the Gamecocks, averaging 7.5 minutes per game and 2.0 points and 1.3 rebounds in the national championship-winning season. Last year, her minutes reduced even further, averaging just 5.6 minutes per game and 1.4 points and 0.7 rebounds in 15 games.

Walker embraced her role as the last player off the bench and was often assigned to 'The Highlighters,' which is South Carolina's practice squad to help prepare the starters. Following the Gamecocks' loss to the UConn Huskies in the national championship game, Walker said about her diminished role in the team:

Ad

“I don’t feel like that. Absolutely, I’m involved. I just stay ready when my name is called, help my teammates, encourage my teammates, and bring good energy. I wanted to win. I want to keep winning.”

Sakima Walker has one year of eligibility remaining due to the NCAA waiver granted to former JUCO student-athletes after the case of Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia granted players an extra year in college sports.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here