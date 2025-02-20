$12 million worth Dawn Staley drops 3-word reaction as A'ja Wilson gets congratulated by South Carolina for TIME feature

WNBA superstar A'ja Wilson has been a prominent topic of discussion lately. Wilson, the reigning WNBA MVP, has a prominent spot in Time magazine's "Women of the Year issue." A conversation between Wilson and gymnast Jordan Chiles will be featured in the magazine and Wilson has gone cover girl.

It's unsurprising then, that Wilson's college coach, USC star Dawn Staley, wanted to weigh in with her congratulations for her former star player.

"Go head A!!!!" Gamecock coach Staley backs legendary Wilson

Staley's supportive comments followed USC's women's basketball account's own supportive tweet. The elevation of Wilson beyond a mere basketball star to something of an icon is a significant moment for the star center and her former college program and coach.

A'ja Wilson history

The 6-foot-4 Wilson had a legendary career at USC, appearing just as Staley elevated the Gamecocks to the top of college basketball. She was a star on the 2017 NCAA Tournament title team, but that just scratches the surface.

A'ja Wilson finished as Carolina's all-time leading scorer and was a three-time first-team AP All-American selection. She also was a three-time SEC Player of the Year and was a four-time first-team All-SEC selection. Wilson's uniform number 22 has been retired by the University.

She has taken her game to the next level in the WNBA. A six-time WNBA All-Star, Wilson has also been the league MVP three times. She's been all-WNBA first team for the last three years as well as in 2020. Wilson has also claimed a pair of Olympic gold medals in the 2020 and 2024 games.

The selection by Time magazine as a cover choice is hardly surprising. A'ja Wilson is a best-selling author and has inked endorsement deals with Nike and Mountain Dew, among others. She has become one of the most significant women's basketball players ever and appears to be using her platform to try to empower other female athletes.

Dawn Staley's history

Of course, not only was Dawn Staley the college coach of A'ja Wilson, but she's a hoops icon herself. Staley was the two-time Naismith College Player of the Year as a 5-foot-6 point guard at the University of Virginia. At the time of her graduation, she was Virginia's all-time scoring and assist leader.

Staley played overseas before the WNBA came into existence. She became a six-time All-Star in the WNBA. Staley won three gold medals herself as a player and began coaching in the WNBA offseason at Temple University.

With South Carolina as a coach since 2008, Staley has won three NCAA Tournament titles, including a perfect 2024 season. She has added a fourth Olympic gold medal as a coach, that coming in 2020. Staley continues to recruit some of the nation's top players to South Carolina and at just 54 years old, she could be a dynamo for years to come.

What do you think of Staley and Wilson? Share your take on Wilson's Time magazine cover status in our comment section below!

