$12 million worth Dawn Staley drumrolls with excitement while unboxing A’ja Wilson’s Nike A’ONEs

Dawn Staley is one of the best coaches in women's college basketball and one of the richest with a net worth of $12 million (per Celebrity Net Worth). She is also grateful for her connection with her former star player A'ja Wilson, who sent her a pair of her Nike A'ONEs.

Staley posted a photo of her wearing the shoes and a video where she opened its box. She did a drumroll, showing her excitement as she got to see the sneakers for the first time.

"Let us all “A” for the A’ONEs!" Staley tweeted on Tuesday.

Dawn Staley, Gamecocks retired A'ja WIlson's jersey

On Sunday, Dawn Staley and the No. 2-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks honored their star alum, A'ja Wilson.

Before the game against the Auburn Tigers started, South Carolina celebrated Wilson's career and raised her jersey to the rafters. She played for the Gamecocks from 2014 to 2018, leading them to a national championship in 2017 and won the National Player of the Year award in her final season.

"A'ja Wilson is, by far, a local hero (and) legend for us," Staley said on Saturday, via 'Marty and McGee' show. But what she has been able to do, and touch so many lives in our community, nationally, internationally, is just a story that is not often written the way that she has displayed her talent, her voice, her everything."

South Carolina did not disappoint Wilson after the ceremony as it defeated Auburn (11-11, 2-7 Southeastern Conference) 83-66. Joyce Edwards led the way with a team-high 18 points and five rebounds, MiLaysia Fulwiley contributed 17 points and four assists and Chloe Kitts finished with 13 points and nine rebounds.

The Gamecocks improved to 21-1 overall, including 9-0 in SEC play. They are putting up 81.4 points on 47.1% shooting from the field and 33.8% from beyond the arc, blowing out opponents by a margin of 25.4 points per game.

Staley and No. 2-ranked South Carolina will face the Georgia Bulldogs at Stegeman Coliseum on Thursday at 6 p.m. ET.

