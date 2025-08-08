$12 million worth Dawn Staley emphasizes her mother’s “sacred” impact on her recruiting

On Thursday, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley appeared on CBS Mornings to discuss her new book &quot;Uncommon Favor.&quot; During the conversation, she reflected deeply on her upbringing in North Philadelphia and the lasting influence of her late mother, Estelle, especially in shaping her views on basketball and recruiting.Growing up, Staley was uncomfortable with college recruiters visiting her home. But her mother’s words stayed with her. She said:“Never be ashamed of where you come from because you can inspire others to achieve, to do things they didn't think that they could do.”Staley clarified that her discomfort did not stem from shame but from a sense of protection and pride for her community.“I thought where I grew up was sacred,&quot; she said. &quot;From the outside, people probably saw an impoverished community. But to me, it was the grandest.” She explained how tight-knit and protective her neighborhood was, noting how chosen ones like herself were supported and guided by the community. She said:“They take care of you. They protect you. They make sure you are not doing the things you're not supposed to be doing.” She acknowledged that her mother may have misread her reluctance as shame, but the truth was more complex.“I actually didn't want anything to happen to [the recruiters] either because they were strangers to the neighborhood,” she added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostStaley, whose net worth is estimated at $12 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), signed a new contract with a base salary of $4.25 million per year, making her the highest-paid coach in women’s college basketball.She has made a name for herself by bringing success to South Carolina, winning three NCAA titles for the program.Dawn Staley reflects on speaking up for equity and justiceDawn Staley has never shied away from uncomfortable conversations. In her new book, she opens the locker room doors to reveal moments where social justice, equity and pay equality were front and centre.On Thursday, Staley addressed the need to have these conversations and what it has yielded.“These conversations aren’t being had,” Staley said. “I was blessed by pay equity—not given, I fought for it.”For Staley, knowing your worth and standing up for it matters, even if it ruffles feathers.“Sometimes you have to do the unpopular right thing,” she added, crediting her university for listening when it mattered most.Staley and South Carolina lost out on the NCAA title last season, having suffered defeat against UConn in the national championship game. They will hope to bounce back next season with new players already on board to help.