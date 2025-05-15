$12 million worth Dawn Staley expresses gratitude as South Carolina HC presents her book for the first time

Dawn Staley's book comes out in less than a week, and the South Carolina coach is reminiscing on the first time she saw a physical copy of her upcoming memoir. Staley posted a clip of herself unboxing her book "Uncommon Favor" on Instagram on Thursday:
"Thank you for everybody that worked on it," Staley addressed the crowd around her in the video. "Really appreciate it."
Staley, who has a net worth of $12 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth), first announced that she was working on a book in February. She shared the exciting news with fans on Instagram and revealed that the title of the memoir would be "Uncommon Favor: Basketball, North Philly, My Mother and Life Lessons I learned from All Three."
"Hey everyone! I have an announcement because….I’ve been asked so many times about writing a book and it is about time I listened. I finally wrote a BOOK. My life. My career. My failures. My successes. My title is representative of it all!," Staley's Instagram caption read.
Earlier this month, Staley announced that she would also be doing the audiobook for "Uncommon Favor." She posted a picture of herself recording the audiobook on Instagram and encouraged her followers to preorder a copy.
The star head coach's memoir will be on sale on May 20. Based on the title, readers can expect to learn about Staley's time both playing and coaching basketball, her childhood in North Philadelphia, and her relationship with her mother. Staley has already gotten her hands on a copy of her debut book, and fans can join in on the fun in a matter of days.
Dawn Staley steps out in A'ja Wilson's unreleased signature shoe
Dawn Staley is known for her sense of style and the support she offers to her players, even after their time at South Carolina comes to an end. She demonstrated both of these things when she wore an unreleased colorway of former Gamecock A'ja Wilson's signature shoe.
Nice Kicks on Instagram recently shared a photo of the South Carolina coach flexing her "Indigo Girl" A'Ones. The A'Ones are Wilson's Nike signature sneaker. While the shoes were released in the color "Pink A'ura," other colorways have yet to hit shelves.
Dawn Staley was also rocking the "Pink A'ura" A'Ones before their release date. This speaks volumes not only to the coach's shoe game but also her close relationship with Wilson, who has become a WNBA star after playing under Staley at South Carolina.
