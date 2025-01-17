$12-million worth Dawn Staley inks history as South Carolina HC set to be honored for Team USA achievements

Dawn Staley, along with five-time men's national champion Mike Krzyzewski, Spanish basketball superstar and NBA champion Pau Gasol, Australian center Andrew Bogut and women's basketball star Tisha Penicheiro, were among the nine greats to be inducted into the FIBA Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

The world basketball body recognized Dawn Staley, whose net worth is $12 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), for her exploits as a floor general for Team USA in her playing years. The Virginia standout helped the US squad win the FIBA World Cup titles in 1998 and 2002 (per FIBA).

Trending

She also played at three Olympic Games in 1996, 2000 and 2004 and won the gold medal in each staging of the quadrennial meet.

"Staley won a total of 10 gold medals as an athlete, before transitioning to the sidelines. As the head coach, Staley steered the USA to gold at the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2018 and at the 2020 Olympic Games," the Mies, Switzerland-based body said in a press release.

"Staley, as head coach of the South Carolina women's basketball program since 2008, has won NCAA titles in 2017, 2022 and 2024," FIBA added.

Meanwhile, Duke coaching legend Krzyzewski - or Coach K - guided the USA Basketball squad to the gold medal at the 2008 Olympics and the 2010 World Cup. Coach K, who is the winningest head coach in NCAA men's basketball history, led USA to one more World Cup title (2014) and two more Olympic gold medals (2012, 2016) before stepping down.

Aside from Dawn Staley, other inductees include Alphonse Bile (Côte d'Ivoire), Leonor Borrell (Cuba), Fadi El Khatib (Lebanon) and Ratko Radovanovic (Serbia).

Dawn Staley-led South Carolina demolishes Alabama in SEC clash

Dawn Staley's South Carolina extended their winning ways in the 2024-25 women's college basketball season, beating Alabama 76-58 in an SEC showdown on Thursday at the Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa.

Freshman Joyce Edwards led the No. 2-ranked Gamecocks (17-1, 5-0 in SEC) with 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting and 7-of-7 from free throws. She finished with six rebounds and a block in 23 minutes off the bench.

MiLaysia Fulwiley contributed 16 points, four rebounds, one assist and one block for South Carolina, who used a 22-10 fourth-quarter surge to put away No. 19-ranked Alabama (16-3, 3-2). Te-Hina Paopao tallied 10 points, three rebounds, five assists and one steal while Chloe Kitts finished with a double-double of 10 points and 13 rebounds.

The Gamecocks shot 44.3% from the field and limited the Crimson Tide to 32.4% from the free throw line. Essence Cody and Zaay Green topped Alabama's scoring with 15 points each.

South Carolina next faces the Oklahoma Sooners on Sunday at the Colonial Life Arena. The No. 13-ranked Sooners (15-3, 3-2) are coming off an 80-63 win over Missouri (11-9, 0-5) with Payton Verhulst erupting for a career-high 38 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here