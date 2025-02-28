$12 million-worth Dawn Staley makes her feelings known as Chloe Kitts drops first Gamecocks triple double since Aliyah Boston

South Carolina Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley praised Chloe Kitts after her phenomenal performance against the Ole Miss Rebels on Thursday. Kitts became the first Gamecocks star to record a triple-double since Aliyah Boston in 2021.

Kitts had 16 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists. It was her career-high assist number, and she also had career-high four steals in the game. Sanai Feagin complemented her well with 22 points in the 75-59 win.

Staley, who's worth $12 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), hailed Kitts' performance as the Gamecocks improved to 26-3 on the season.

"It was the hard way," Staley said. "It was really the hard way. It was playmaking; it was determination; it was will. It was Chloe Kitts. Chloe Kitts has this in her, and she couldn't be playing her best basketball at the right time."

Down the stretch, Kitts was searching for her final assist to complete the triple-double. That's when Dawn Staley called for a timeout with 7:39 left.

She drew up a plan that involved Kitts throwing a dime to Joyce Edwards inside the paint. At 5:37, the play was executed as the Gamecocks players jumped out of their seats waving their towels in admiration following Kitts' achievement.

Chloe Kitts' triple double helps South Carolina secure double-bye in the SEC Tournament

Although the Gamecocks (26-3, 14-1 Southeastern Conference) are yet to play their regular season finale against No. 15 Kentucky this season, their win against Ole Miss kept things tied with No. 1 Texas (28-2, 14-1) in the conference standings.

South Carolina's road win on Thursday resulted in the Gamecocks securing a double-bye in the SEC Tournament as they locked up one of the top four seeds.

Meanwhile, Chloe Kitts' triple-double improved her season average to 9.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists. The third-year forward is shooting 50.0%, including 26.7% from the 3-point line. She's getting significant minutes on the floor from Dawn Staley who has her timed 20.5 minutes of action per game. It was 18.6 minutes last season and only 6.9 minutes in her freshman season.

The Gamecocks are looking to win the NCAA championship this season, and such spirited performances from Kitts is what could be required in March Madness.

