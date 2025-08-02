$12 million worth Dawn Staley poses with Bryce Young; gifted signed jersey by Panthers’ QB

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley has had a busy offseason following the Gamecocks' loss to the UConn Huskies in the national championship game in April. Staley returned to practice with her new team in May but has taken time off to attend several WNBA games featuring her former players.On Friday, the $12 million worth Staley (as per Celebrity Net Worth) attended a Carolina Panthers team meeting where she got to share her championship-winning advice with the NFL franchise and even drained some shots on their indoor basketball court. She interacted with the Panthers players, and former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young presented her with an autographed jersey.The Panthers posted a clip of Dawn Staley and Young posing together with the signed No. 9 jersey. &quot;Dawn Staley stopped by the stadium today,&quot; the Panthers captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDespite giving the Panthers advice on Friday, Dawn Staley is an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan, where she was born and often attends the reigning Super Bowl champions' games and wears their jerseys during South Carolina games.Dawn Staley praised by Panthers starAfter attending the team meeting with the Carolina Panthers players at their practice facility on Friday, Dawn Staley interacted with several players one-on-one, including cornerback Jaycee Horn.While speaking to reporters after the meeting, Horn praised Staley's championship-winning pedigree that she has created at South Carolina, which involves winning three national titles in her 17-year tenure.&quot;That was special,&quot; Jaycee Horn said. &quot;She created a powerhouse at South Carolina, just the culture they created and how serious they were.&quot;Horn's girlfriend, Brea Beal, played for Staley's national championship-winning Gamecocks in 2022 before being drafted No. 24 overall by the Minnesota Lynx in the 2023 WNBA draft.The Panthers' cornerback referenced Staley's winning influence on the Gamecocks over the years from stories by his girlfriend when praising the charismatic South Carolina coach.&quot;I've heard my girlfriend talk about it, just the standard she talked about that she held them to,&quot; Jaycee Horn said. &quot;It's contagious, and I feel like that's why they're so dominant as a program. Yeah, she's got some swag to her for sure.&quot;After she visited the Panthers, Staley will host a back-to-school block party in Columbia next week after being busy in the transfer portal, refreshing her roster ahead of next season as she attempts to shake off the disappointment of missing out on a repeat national championship in April.