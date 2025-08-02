  • home icon
  • $12 million worth Dawn Staley poses with Bryce Young; gifted signed jersey by Panthers’ QB

$12 million worth Dawn Staley poses with Bryce Young; gifted signed jersey by Panthers' QB

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Aug 02, 2025 12:47 GMT
Bryce Young and coach Dawn Staley
Bryce Young and coach Dawn Staley (Credits: IMAGN)

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley has had a busy offseason following the Gamecocks' loss to the UConn Huskies in the national championship game in April. Staley returned to practice with her new team in May but has taken time off to attend several WNBA games featuring her former players.

On Friday, the $12 million worth Staley (as per Celebrity Net Worth) attended a Carolina Panthers team meeting where she got to share her championship-winning advice with the NFL franchise and even drained some shots on their indoor basketball court. She interacted with the Panthers players, and former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young presented her with an autographed jersey.

The Panthers posted a clip of Dawn Staley and Young posing together with the signed No. 9 jersey.

"Dawn Staley stopped by the stadium today," the Panthers captioned the post.
Despite giving the Panthers advice on Friday, Dawn Staley is an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan, where she was born and often attends the reigning Super Bowl champions' games and wears their jerseys during South Carolina games.

Dawn Staley praised by Panthers star

After attending the team meeting with the Carolina Panthers players at their practice facility on Friday, Dawn Staley interacted with several players one-on-one, including cornerback Jaycee Horn.

While speaking to reporters after the meeting, Horn praised Staley's championship-winning pedigree that she has created at South Carolina, which involves winning three national titles in her 17-year tenure.

"That was special," Jaycee Horn said. "She created a powerhouse at South Carolina, just the culture they created and how serious they were."

Horn's girlfriend, Brea Beal, played for Staley's national championship-winning Gamecocks in 2022 before being drafted No. 24 overall by the Minnesota Lynx in the 2023 WNBA draft.

The Panthers' cornerback referenced Staley's winning influence on the Gamecocks over the years from stories by his girlfriend when praising the charismatic South Carolina coach.

"I've heard my girlfriend talk about it, just the standard she talked about that she held them to," Jaycee Horn said. "It's contagious, and I feel like that's why they're so dominant as a program. Yeah, she's got some swag to her for sure."

After she visited the Panthers, Staley will host a back-to-school block party in Columbia next week after being busy in the transfer portal, refreshing her roster ahead of next season as she attempts to shake off the disappointment of missing out on a repeat national championship in April.

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

