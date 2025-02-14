$12 million worth Dawn Staley quotes Nelson Mandela to continue pregame ritual ahead of South Carolina vs Florida

Maintaining her pre-game ritual, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley shared a bible verse and a quote from Nelson Mandela to update fans on the team's schedule. The No. 4 Gamecocks faced the Florida Gators on Thursday, and Staley posted a Gameday Devotional featuring Psalm 18:32.

The second slide included a quote from South African anti-apartheid activist and politician Mandela, which read:

"Education is the most powerful weapon that you can use to change the world."

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram account, the $12 million worth (per Celebrity Net Worth) Staley wrote in the caption:

"Shootaround and pregame meal done. Check! @gamecockwbb"

South Carolina dominated Florida with a resounding 101-63 victory. From the get-go, it was clear the game was out of reach for the Gators, as the Gamecocks quickly surged ahead. Florida's first points came from a 3-pointer by Jeriah Warren at 7:52, by which time South Carolina already had seven points on the board.

By halftime, Dawn Staley's team had established a commanding 62-32 lead. Freshman Joyce Edwards was instrumental in the blowout win, finishing with 28 points and five rebounds. She went 10-of-17 from the floor, including a perfect 8-of-8 from the free-throw line.

Te-Hina Paopao contributed 14 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, while MiLaysia Fulwiley added 13 points and five steals. Forward Chloe Kitts was a force on the boards, grabbing 12 rebounds and dishing out five assists.

Dawn Staley's comments after the big win over Florida

South Carolina came into the game against Florida following a 66-62 loss to the Texas Longhorns. During the postgame presser, Dawn Staley was asked if the loss helped the Gamecocks refocus.

“I told somebody this earlier. We win and we lose at the time that we need to, simply," she said (via On3). "We respond when we do not play well and win. There are things that we dissect because we know that if you play the way that you played in a win, but you did not play well, it could hurt you somewhere else down the line.

"We just wanted to get back in the win column. Just to feel good and get back to some normalcy when it comes to playing the style of play we need to play on both sides of the ball. We still got a little bit of work to do, but I do not think there will be a lack of focus, energy or effort with who we have coming in here on Sunday.”

Staley's South Carolina team has a big game coming up they prepare to host No.7 UConn on Sunday.

