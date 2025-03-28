$12 million worth Dawn Staley is ready to bear the “detriment temporarily” if women's basketball grows 

No women’s basketball program has been as successful as South Carolina lately, and coach Dawn Staley embodies that success. Because of this, the Lady Gamecock’s head coach has become one of the most visible faces in college basketball.

In Thursday’s media availability ahead of top-seeded South Carolina’s Sweet 16 matchup against No. 4 Maryland, Staley was asked about her current role beyond the basketball court.

“The questions about the state of our game is directed towards the most successful coach. So I’ve been – and I don’t mean to sound like I’m patting myself on the back – but it’s just how it is in our sport… I would probably say the same thing today that I would have said 15, 20 years ago," Staley said.

"But we are just still trying to become a prominent program. And now that we are, we feel those questions and I only want our game to grow. Even if that’s the detriment, momentarily, to our program,” she added.

(from 1:48 mark onwards)

Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks have won three titles since 2017, including two of the last three. South Carolina is among the favorites to defend their crown after finishing the regular season with a 32-3 record and an SEC tournament championship.

The $12 million worth Staley (per Celebrity Net Worth) has become one of the biggest personalities in the sport, like other coaching greats Pat Summit and Geno Auriemma did before her.

The Lady Gamecocks will face Maryland on Friday, looking for their fifth straight trip to the Final Four.

Dawn Staley laments JuJu Watkins' injury

Just like Staley, USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins has become one of the faces of the sport. Watkins' knee injury against Mississippi State – which will end her season – was a huge blow for college basketball.

“JuJu is loved by all of us. JuJu is raising and lifting our game with how she plays, with cornering the market when it comes to NIL deals. She’s a business herself, and to see part of that not be a part of our NCAA Tournament. Something is missing. There’s a big void,” Staley said.

The Southern Cal guard suffered a torn ACL when making contact on a fast-break with a Bulldogs defender. Watkins will presumably win the Naismith Player of the Year award after finishing the season with 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

The Trojans face the Kansas State Wildcats next on Saturday for a spot in the Elite Eight.

