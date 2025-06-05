$12 million worth Dawn Staley set to become analyst for CBS in historic WNBA game

Dawn Staley keeps adding new layers to her career, with the South Carolina head coach set to join CBS Sports as an analyst for its brand-new WNBA pregame show set to debut on Saturday.

Ad

Staley will team up with seasoned host Sarah Kustok and former WNBA star Renee Montgomery as part of the network's expanded coverage of the league during this offseason.

The debut broadcast will air ahead of the Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky matchup, and it will be the first-ever primetime WNBA regular-season game on broadcast television and will tip off at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Ad

Trending

This new role comes after another solid season for Staley, who led the Gamecocks to another NCAA championship game in 2025, where they lost to the UConn Huskies.

Throughout her career, the former basketball player has won numerous SEC titles, made Final Four appearances, and elevated South Carolina to the pinnacle of women's college basketball with three national titles.

While she is doing that on the court, Staley has also made a conscious effort to also build a strong brand off it, and this will be the latest of such moves for her.

Ad

Her estimated net worth is around $12 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, wealth she amassed through coaching contracts, endorsement deals and media appearances such as the one she is set to have with CBS.

The CBS Sports and WNBA partnership, announced in 2024, will see eight regular-season games broadcast annually. Staley brings both star power and sharp basketball insight to its coverage, as many fans will tune in for her insightful analysis.

Dawn Staley relishes opportunity to see some of her former players

Staley appeared on CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” during a media round for her new book two weeks ago.

Ad

On the show, she hinted about the channel offering her an opportunity to analyze the WNBA game, but most notably, see some of her former players:

“They asked me to be on the show and give some commentary. Gave me an opportunity to see some of my players."

Nine former Gamecock players, including A'ja Wilson and Tiffany Mitchell, are in the WNBA this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here