$12 million worth Dawn Staley shares clip of goofy dance and “beautiful sights” from ‘Uncommon Favor’ event in South Carolina

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley published her new book, "Uncommon Favor: Basketball, North Philly, My Mother, and the Life Lessons I Learned from All Three," on May 20. She has been on a promotional tour for the past week, visiting different cities to showcase the novel. On Thursday, she was in South Carolina for the final stop on her tour.

After the event ended, Dawn Staley, who is worth $12 million, posted several photos on Instagram from the event. She even included a funny video of her doing a goofy dance.

"Beautiful sights from tonite in Columbia, SC!" Staley posted.

Staley's book tour did not last long, as it wrapped up in just over a week. It began on Thursday, May 22 in New York. She then traveled to her hometown of Philadelphia on May 23 for the second leg of the tour. There, she had a conversation with Peloton instructor Jess Sims.

Staley then went to the city she has called home since 2008, Columbia, South Carolina, on Thursday. At 6 p.m. ET, she was at the R2i2 Conference Center for a moderated discussion.

"Uncommon Favor" was Dawn Staley's first published book. It follows her life from North Philadelphia as a child to the successes she has had as a basketball player and coach.

Dawn Staley calls for more money to be put into women's basketball

On Thursday, during the moderated discussion in Columbia, South Carolina, Dawn Staley was asked by the moderator about what she sees for the future of women's sports. Staley responded by calling for ESPN to expand its budget for women's basketball.

"I just got back from our (SEC) spring meetings and we talked about how we can move our game forward in this space," Staley said. "I said, we’re at our most popular, we’re at our most in demand ever in the history of our game. So if you’re successful, like if I’m successful here at South Carolina, if we win another national championship, what should happen?"

The crowd then responded with calls out for "more money."

"Exactly," Staley responded.

Staley went on to speak about needing more money from ESPN.

"We should get more money from ESPN," Staley said. We’re in a television deal where when we signed the deal three or four years ago, we weren’t where we are today. Let’s go back to the table and let’s talk about where we are today."

Women's basketball has risen in popularity significantly in recent years. The 2024 national championship game between South Carolina and Iowa drew a record 18.7 million viewers.

