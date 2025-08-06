  • home icon
  $12 million worth Dawn Staley shares wholesome snap with South Carolina commit Agot Makeer from sports event in Canada

$12 million worth Dawn Staley shares wholesome snap with South Carolina commit Agot Makeer from sports event in Canada

By Cabral Opiyo
Published Aug 06, 2025 11:41 GMT
Agot Makeer and coach Dawn Staley
Agot Makeer and Dawn Staley (Courtesy: IMAGN)

Talented Canadian hooper Agot Makeer committed to coach Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks over other programs, such as coach Geno Auriemma's UConn Huskies and Kenny Brooks's Kentucky Wildcats, in March. Makeer is a five-star prospect and is ranked No. 4 overall in the class of 2025 by Rivals.

Recently, Staley, who is worth $12 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), traveled to an event organized by Tennis Canada and met Makeer in her home country. Afterward, the South Carolina coach posted a picture of herself and her newest recruit on Instagram.

Staley captioned the post:

"Quick trip to Toronto! @TennisCanada thank you for the invite to your moving event. Appreciate your approach to growing women’s sports. And a surprised guest was our very own @GamecockWBB baby @AgotMakeer! Good to see you on Canadian soil! 🇨🇦 🤝🏽 🇺🇸."
Agot Makeer played for Crestwood Prep in Canada before transferring to Montverde Academy for her senior year.

In the 2024-25 season, Makeer averaged 10.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game for Montverde Academy (per MaxPreps), further boosting her profile on the recruitment trail. She will be joined in Columbia by fellow five-star recruit (per 247Sports' composite rankings) Ayla McDowell next season as Staley attempts to reclaim the national championship.

When Dawn Staley lavished praise on Agot Makeer

Both South Carolina Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley and reigning national championship-winning coach Geno Auriemma put in efforts to recruit Agot Makeer. But Staley won the battle for Makeer's commitment, and when she did, she lavished praise on the talented prospect.

“We’re excited to bring Agot into our Gamecock family,” Staley said. “She brings size, speed and versatility to our guard unit with her ability to play multiple positions. Her ball-handling and passing skills enhance her ability to score and spread the defense. Agot is super competitive, talented and has an unlimited ceiling.”

After her commitment to South Carolina, Makeer revealed why she chose the Gamecocks.

"I know my goals and who I want to be in the future, and I personally feel like South Carolina will get me there," Makeer said. "I expect a competitive environment in every aspect of my life. I'm going to a school that is a front-runner to win back-to-back national championships. Everything I get will be earned, and I am excited to test who I am."

Makeer (East) and Ayla McDowell (West) were both named McDonald's All-Americans in 2025 and join a talented roster that also includes players who have transferred, such as Ta'Niya Latson from Florida State and Madina Okot from Mississippi State.

Cabral Opiyo

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Edited by Saishyam Srikanth
