$12M worth Dawn Staley showers praise on JuJu Watkins following USC star's latest award win

JuJu Watkins added another prestigious award to her impressive sophomore season, as the USC guard was named the recipient of the Dawn Staley Award. This award is presented to the player who embodies the qualities that Staley demonstrated as a player — talent, passion, competitiveness and leadership.

Ad

The Big Ten All-Defensive Team member had an all-around impact this year as she averaged 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.2 steals and 2.2 blocks. Watkins' efficiency improved from her record-breaking freshman season, with a 32.5% 3-point shooting clip and a 42.6% overall shooting percentage.

With that, Staley, the $12 million-valued South Carolina coach (according to Celebrity Net Worth) shared a few words on Watkins' stature as the recipient of the award.

"JuJu Watkins is more than a gifted athlete; she is a transformative player who has elevated our sport at an incredibly early stage in her career," Staley said.

Ad

Trending

"A passionate competitor, her creativity and athleticism make her a must watch player and her basketball IQ and ever-expanding skill set make her a nightmare for opponents every second she is on the court. I couldn’t be more honored to have her name etched alongside this award."

Expand Tweet

Ad

JuJu Watkins was a finalist for the Dawn Staley Award last season but lost to Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo. Caitlin Clark earned the honor for three straight years before that.

Watkins' latest hardware comes after she was named the Naismith Player of the Year on Thursday over Lauren Betts, Paige Bueckers and Hidalgo. She also earned the Player of the Year honors from the Associated Press, Sporting News, The Athletic and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

Ad

JuJu Watkins' injury raises questions for USC Trojans' future

JuJu Watkins suffered a season-ending injury in the second round of the NCAA tournament against Mississippi State. The guard will now undergo surgery, with speculation that she could miss an entire season of college basketball to recover.

She became the fourth-fastest player to reach the 1,000 career point mark and outpaced Caitlin Clark for scoring in the first two seasons.

For USC, the team will now head into a rebuild amid the uncertainty of Watkins' return. The program will lose several players to eligibility this offseason, which it will look to replace with the transfer portal and new recruits.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Saahil Dhillan An NBA writer turning to basketball grassroots, Saahil Dhillan covers the ever-changing world of college hoops for Sportskeeda. Alongside insightful analysis, thought-provoking opinions and live-game reporting, Saahil will break down on and off court plays of NCAA basketball.



Saahil's extensive writing background stems from his love for sports and production collaborations with national-level athletes and coaches across multiple sports, giving him a deeper understanding of athletes' mindsets and the humane side of athletic performance.



Among his favorite stories are Derrick Rose's continued perseverance and Kobe Bryant's mental shift after mounting four straight airballs in the 1997 Conference semifinals. On the collegiate level, Saahil is particularly stirred by Mike Krzyzewski's stint at Team USA and is keen to document Cooper Flagg's journey to the big league.



When not reporting, Saahil is chasing his pets, sunsets and his next pasta recipe; sometimes all three at once. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here