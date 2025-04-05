$12M worth Dawn Staley showers praise on JuJu Watkins following USC star's latest award win

JuJu Watkins added another prestigious award to her impressive sophomore season, as the USC guard was named the recipient of the Dawn Staley Award. This award is presented to the player who embodies the qualities that Staley demonstrated as a player — talent, passion, competitiveness and leadership.
The Big Ten All-Defensive Team member had an all-around impact this year as she averaged 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.2 steals and 2.2 blocks. Watkins' efficiency improved from her record-breaking freshman season, with a 32.5% 3-point shooting clip and a 42.6% overall shooting percentage.
With that, Staley, the $12 million-valued South Carolina coach (according to Celebrity Net Worth) shared a few words on Watkins' stature as the recipient of the award.
"JuJu Watkins is more than a gifted athlete; she is a transformative player who has elevated our sport at an incredibly early stage in her career," Staley said.
"A passionate competitor, her creativity and athleticism make her a must watch player and her basketball IQ and ever-expanding skill set make her a nightmare for opponents every second she is on the court. I couldn’t be more honored to have her name etched alongside this award."
JuJu Watkins was a finalist for the Dawn Staley Award last season but lost to Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo. Caitlin Clark earned the honor for three straight years before that.
Watkins' latest hardware comes after she was named the Naismith Player of the Year on Thursday over Lauren Betts, Paige Bueckers and Hidalgo. She also earned the Player of the Year honors from the Associated Press, Sporting News, The Athletic and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.
JuJu Watkins' injury raises questions for USC Trojans' future
JuJu Watkins suffered a season-ending injury in the second round of the NCAA tournament against Mississippi State. The guard will now undergo surgery, with speculation that she could miss an entire season of college basketball to recover.
She became the fourth-fastest player to reach the 1,000 career point mark and outpaced Caitlin Clark for scoring in the first two seasons.
For USC, the team will now head into a rebuild amid the uncertainty of Watkins' return. The program will lose several players to eligibility this offseason, which it will look to replace with the transfer portal and new recruits.
