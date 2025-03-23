$13,000,000 worth Patrick Beverley drops 2-word reaction to Jon Scheyer showing love for "White Mike" story

Duke coach Jon Scheyer shared a story of when Patrick Beverley called him "White Mike" during his playing days, which was a reference to Michael Jordan.

Ad

During his postgame press conference on Friday as shared by Josh Graham on X, Scheyer was asked about being called "White Mike" by Beverley in a viral clip this week and if he reminds his players about his resume at Duke.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"They completely disregarded that I played at all, they think I did not play whatsoever," Scheyer said. "Isaiah, last week, you know, there's a picture of me in my playing days, a black and white picture. He said it wasn't Photoshopped at all. Like that's the way it was."

The Duke coach also mentioned that he asked his players to call him "White Mike" but they refused.

Ad

"So I asked our guys a couple of days ago to call me White Mike," Scheyer said (0:39). "They refused. They're just going to call me coach, but that's nice of Pat to talk about me that way.

I mean, for me it's, I take a lot of pride in the city of Chicago and going wherever there was a game, you know, I would go there to play. So for him to talk about me that way. I'm not sure White Mike was the name, but I'll take it."

Ad

Beverley, who has a net worth of $13 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth), had a two-word reply on Saturday.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Luv Gang," Beverley tweeted.

Scheyer led the No. 1-seeded Duke Blue Devils (32-3, 17-0 ACC) to victory over the No. 16-seeded Mount St Mary's Mountaineers (23-13, 13-8 MAAC) on Friday in the NCAA Tournament. The Blue Devils dominated both halves to secure a 93-49 win.

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Mount St. Mary's at Duke - Source: Imagn

Jon Scheyer hails Duke's workmanlike performance

Jon Scheyer was full of praise during his postgame press conference for his team's performance following its win against Mount St Mary's.

Ad

"Well, I thought it was a workmanlike performance by our team," Scheyer said. "Any time you only have two turnovers in a game, that's pretty good. I just thought that these guys were incredibly mature," Scheyer added in his opening statement, "without necessarily even playing in the NCAA Tournament besides (junior guard Tyrese Proctor) and (graduate forward Mason Gillis). Proud of the performance.

Ad

"We have to move on very quickly, but really good to get our feet wet and understand what the tournament is all about."

Scheyer and his team will turn their attention to the second round of the NCAA Tournament as they prepare to face the No. 9-seeded Baylor Bears (20-14, 10-10 Big 12) at Lenovo Center on Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here