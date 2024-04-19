$13.9bn worth Jerry Jones ready to offer Kentucky commits double money to join John Calipari's Arkansas- Reports

Dallas Cowboys owner, who has a net worth of $13.9 billion as per Forbes, is ready to help John Calipari land some commits at Arkansas.

Jones, a co-captain of Arkansas’ 1964 national championship football team and a native of North Little Rock, is part of the Razorbacks' NIL efforts.

According to college basketball writer Trilly Donovan, Jones is offering double the money to Kentucky and committing to flip to Arkansas and join Calipari.

“Jerry Jones is reportedly offering DOUBLE whatever the Kentucky commits were making to come to Arkansas. Jerry Jones is an Arkansas booster and reportedly helped them hire John Calipari last week," Donovan reported.

Since Calipari has left Kentucky, five of the six commitments in the 2024 recruiting class have backed out; however, none of the five have flipped to Arkansas. But, perhaps with Jones offering plenty of money, Calipari will be able to land the commitments again.

John Calipari looking to build a national contender at Arkansas

Since joining Arkansas, John Calipari has vowed to build a national title contender with the program.

Calipari leaving Kentucky was a bit of a surprise, but the Wildcats have been upset in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in two of the last three years.

Calipari's focus is putting together a top roster at Arkansas and making them a title contender.

"I've got to put a roster together," Calipari said. "I just met with the team. There were three guys in there and they were all in the portal. We've got work to do, and the only thing I want to tell you is I'm not that guy that has a magic wand.

"That's not who I am. I'm the grinder who comes every time. When you watch my team from the beginning of the year to the end of the year, we get better."

Arkansas finished the year 16-17 and failed to make the NCAA Tournament. Calipari is hoping to change that come the 2023–24 season.

