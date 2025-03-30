$14M worth Hangover star pulls up to support Duke as Blue Devils secure Final Four spot

Ken Jeong was in attendance when the Duke Blue Devils defeated Alabama 85-65 in the Elite 8 game on Saturday at the Prudential Center. Cooper Flagg and Co. mounted an early 10-point lead in the opening minutes and controlled the momentum throughout the final buzzer. The Crimson Tide never led in the game.

As the arena erupted with fans cheering, mascots prancing and players reveling in their win, the $14 million worth "Hangover" actor (as per Celebrity Net Worth) brought his signature humor to the floor.

"Back to Final Four," he said. "Go, Duke! We did it, I'm here with my biological father, we did it!" he added while pointing at the school mascot.

Ken Jeong's connection to Blue Devils dates back to 1986, when he attended the school to pursue a zoology major. He has been a longtime supporter of the Blue Devils basketball program and was also spotted sitting with legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski earlier this season.

The actor also regularly participates in program initiatives. He was the school's commencement speaker in 2020, acted as the guest picker during the university's football game against Notre Dame in 2023 and gave fans a show from the free throw line earlier this month.

Kon Knueppel led the Duke Blue Devils to the Final Four

Kon Knueppel scored five of Duke's first eight points to get the Blue Devils off the mark, finishing the game with a game-high 21 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals on 6 of 15 shooting. It was his highest-scoring game in the NCAA tournament.

"This guy is a stud right here, he's the ultimate warrior, competitor and he carried us throughout tonight really," Scheyer said about Knueppel in a courtside interview. "Man, this guy has been incredible, man. He's been incredible."

Cooper Flagg followed with 16 points, nine rebounds and three assists on 37.5% shooting while Khaman Maluach and Tyrese Proctor also scored in double-digits. The Blue Devils restricted Alabama to just 8 of 32 3-point shooting (25%) days after they broke the NCAA record for most made threes in a game with 25 triples.

Duke will now face either Houston or Tennessee in the Final Four game on Saturday.

