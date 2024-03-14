15 vs. 2 seed history in March Madness: Taking a look at some of the biggest upsets in the NCAA Tournament

March Madness is just over a week away and conference tournaments are in full swing. The NCAA Tournament is always unpredictable and there have been plenty of upsets since the field expanded to 64 teams in 1985.

While only two No. 16 seeds have defeated No. 1 seeds, as many as 11 No. 15 seeds have defeated No. 2 seeds, including one in each of the past three postseasons. Take a look at those teams below.

History of 15 vs. 2 seed upsets in March Madness

#1 Richmond Spiders vs. Syracuse Orange, 1991

The Richmond Spiders became the first No. 15 seed to knock off a No. 2 seed as they defeated the Syracuse Orange 73-69. The Spiders' season came to an end two days later, however, as they fell 77-64 to the Temple Owls.

#2 Santa Clara Broncos vs. Arizona Wildcats, 1993

Two years later, the Santa Clara Broncos advanced to the second round of March Madness as they defeated the Arizona Wildcats 64-61. Coincidentally, the Temple Owls also ended their season two days later with a 68-57 defeat.

#3 Coppin State Eagles vs. South Carolina Gamecocks, 1997

It took four more years before another No. 15 seed advanced past the first round as in 1997, the Coppin State Eagles defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks 78-65. Their 13-point margin of victory marks the largest by any team seeded 15th or lower.

The Eagles nearly became the first No. 15 seed to advance to the Sweet Sixteen, but suffered a heartbreaking 82-81 loss to the Texas Longhorns.

#4 Hampton Pirates vs. Iowa State Cyclones, 2001

The Hampton Pirates squeaked past the Iowa State Cyclones with a thrilling 58-57 victory in the opening round of March Madness four years later. This marks the smallest margin of victory by a No. 15 seed. The Pirates' magic was shortlived, however, as two days later, they lost 76-57 to the Georgetown Hoyas.

#5 Lehigh Mountain Hawks vs. Duke Blue Devils, 2012

It would be another 11 years until a No. 15 seed advanced past the first round, marking the longest such stretch. The Lehigh Mountain Hawks shocked the Duke Blue Devils with a 75-70 victory. They suffered a 70-58 loss to the Xavier Musketeers in the following round.

#6 Norfolk State Spartans vs. Missouri Tigers, 2012

In the same March Madness, the Norfolk State Spartans beat the Missouri Tigers in a thrilling 86-84 victory. They were blown out by the Florida Gators two days later, however, losing 84-50.

#7 Florida Gulf Coast Eagles vs. Georgetown Hoyas, 2013

The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles defeated the Georgetown Hoyas 78-68. They also became the first team to advance to the Sweet Sixteen as they beat the San Diego State Aztecs 81-71 two days later. Their magic ran out the following weekend as they fell 62-50 to the Florida Gators.

#8 Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders vs. Michigan State Spartans, 2016

The Middle Tennesse Blue Raiders beat the Michigan State Spartans 90-81 in 2016. They fell to the Syracuse Orange in the following round, however, by a score of 75-50.

#9 Oral Roberts Golden Eagles vs. Ohio State Buckeyes, 2021

The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles began an impressive three-year streak that remains active. After emerging victorious in thrilling 75-72 overtime victory against the Ohio State Buckeyes, they were able to defeat the Florida Gators 81-78 two days later.

The Golden Eagles fell in a 72-70 heartbreaker against the Arkansas Razorbacks, falling just short of becoming the first No. 15 seed to reach the Elite Eight.

#10 Saint Peter's Peacocks vs. Kentucky Wildcats, 2022

The Saint Peter's Peacocks defeated the Kentucky Wildcats 85-79 in a March Madness overtime thriller before defeating the Murray State Racers 70-60. The Peacocks became the first No. 15 seed to advance to the Elite Eight as they defeated the Purdue Boilermakers 67-64 in the Sweet Sixteen.

They fell to the North Carolina Tar Heels by a score of 69-49, however, and were unable to reach the Final Four.

#11 Princeton Tigers vs. Arizona Wildcats, 2023

The Princeton Tigers are the most recent No. 15 seed to advance in March Madness as they defeated the Arizona Wildcats 59-55 last season. They also beat the Missouri Tigers 78-63 before falling 86-75 to the Creighton Bluejays in the Sweet Sixteen.