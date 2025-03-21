$170,000,000 worth Dwyane Wade hypes up Marquette fans with exciting new video ahead of March Madness

Marquette is going dancing for the fourth straight year under coach Shaka Smart. Ahead of the Golden Eagles' first-round matchup against New Mexico on Friday, former school star Dwyane Wade hyped up fans with an inspiring video.

Shared on Marquette Basketball’s X page Wednesday, the 1-minute, 26-second clip was captioned:

"Win. Anyway. #MUBB #WeAreMarquette."

The video features the NBA legend, who is worth $170 million per Celebrity Net Worth, and fellow alum Travis Diener reflecting on the program’s identity. It includes a clip of Wade’s CBS interview, where he recalls leading Marquette to the 2003 Final Four.

“They're counting you out just like they always have,” Wade says in the video. “This program is built on response. March doesn't care how you got here. It only cares what you do next. Don't wait for opportunities. Take them. It doesn't matter what went right or wrong. What matters is what's in front of you.”

Diener adds,

“We don’t panic, we prepare. No five-star treatment, no shortcuts - just work.”

Marquette enters the tournament as the No. 7 seed in the South Region, while New Mexico is the No. 10 seed. The winner will face either Bryant or Michigan State in the next round.

Marquette coach Shaka Smart addresses fans ahead of NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

The Golden Eagles departed for Cleveland on March 19, gearing up for their first-round matchup against New Mexico.

It’s not their ideal destination, but the team is eager to make a statement. Coach Shaka Smart is especially grateful for the fans who have supported them throughout his tenure:

“We have a lot of loyal fans,” Smart said, according to 620WTMJ. “Just grateful for everyone that’s here and supports us, and we’re gonna go after it and make you proud”.

Shaka Smart talks to the media - Cleveland - Source: Imagn

Marquette started the season as a top-10 team, fueled by non-conference wins over Maryland, Purdue, and Wisconsin. But since mid-January, the Golden Eagles have struggled, going 8-8 after a home loss to Xavier, a game that helped the Musketeers secure a tournament spot.

New Mexico’s season took the opposite turn. A December home loss to New Mexico State pushed the Lobos out of the spotlight, but they responded with a 15-1 run. That surge secured the Mountain West regular-season title and included six wins over eventual NCAA Tournament teams.

Marquette faces New Mexico on March 21 at 6:25 p.m. in Cleveland.

