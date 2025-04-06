$18 million worth Geno Auriemma calls out NCAA for "short-changing" kids with new change in March Madness structure

UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma recently sparked a debate after he shared his disappointment over the new rule changes in the NCAA Tournament format. He raised his concerns following UConn's win over UCLA in the Final Four.

Auriemma is not happy with the NCAA's decision to reduce the regional round sites. Until 2023, the regional rounds were played at four sites, but it was later changed to two. Auriemma is unhappy with the change and said that the NCAA is more focused on making money rather than giving players the best experience.

“You shouldn’t be trying to make more money by short-changing (the players’) experience," Auriemma said. "I don’t think there’s anybody on the guys' side on the committees going, ‘You know, I think we could save a couple of dollars if we do this.' Sometimes you’ve got to spend a lot of money to make way more money."

Geno Auriemma has been UConn's coach since 1985 and has seen the sport grow and evolve over the years. The two-site regional round this year was played at Spokane in Washington and Birmingham in Alabama.

Geno Auriemma's Huskies are aiming to win their 12th NCAA Tournament

Geno Auriemma has spent most of his career coaching the UConn Huskies and has built one of the greatest college basketball programs in history. When the Huskies face the Gamecocks in the final, it will be Auriemma's 13th national final during his Connecticut tenure.

The veteran coach has also guided the team to 24 Final Fours in the NCAA Tournament and won 11 national championships. Coach Auriemma has also led the Huskies during six perfect seasons, where they won the national title without losing a single game.

NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-Connecticut at UCLA - Source: Imagn

Auriemma holds a 142-24 record in March Madness. In 1989, he first guided UConn to the big dance, and since then, they have never looked back, marking their presence in 36 consecutive NCAA Tournaments. The Huskies won four consecutive titles between 2013 and 2016.

This season, his team defeated the No. 1 seed UCLA Bruins in the Final Four to reach the National Championship game.

