Hoops analyst claims $18 million worth Geno Auriemma is trying to protect Paige Bueckers from pressure of winning NCAA title

Legendary UConn Huskies coach Geno Auriemma, whose net worth is estimated at $18 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), sparked conversations with his remarks about star guard Paige Bueckers on Friday ahead of No. 6-ranked UConn's victory over Seton Hall.

Known for his unparalleled success in college basketball, Auriemma appeared to be shifting the narrative to protect his player from the pressure of leading UConn to another NCAA title.

Auriemma spoke about Paige Bueckers not needing to win a national championship to be considered a great player. Hoops analyst Robin Lundberg weighed in on the situation on his YouTube channel on Saturday.

"Regardless, those comments made some waves," Lundberg said. "It seems like Geno's trying to protect Paige in case she doesn't win a national championship. He’s taking some of the pressure off her because he knows she’s feeling it."

"He has even acknowledged it before, saying if she doesn’t win, people might see her as the best player in program history who didn’t get a title. He’s getting in front of that narrative cuz he's put it into the universe before."

Bueckers, widely regarded as one of the most talented players in UConn history, has faced heightened scrutiny since her breakout freshman season. Having missed the 2022-23 season due to injury, she’s now under the spotlight as the team works toward another championship.

Auriemma’s recent comments suggested he’s mindful of the added weight on her shoulders, especially the high standards set by previous UConn legends.

"Because Caitlin Clark has such a big fan base, they hear this and go, ‘WTF?’” Lundberg said. “All the arguments against Clark have been about the importance of a national championship. I think that's the sentiment that you're getting from fans pushing back."

By addressing the “championship-or-bust” narrative, Auriemma has attempted to manage expectations for Bueckers while also acknowledging the intense scrutiny that accompanies her role.

"In trying to take the pressure off Paige," Lundberg noted. "Geno might have placed some on her by putting this conversation into the universe. But it’s also a reminder that even great players like Paige deserve room to thrive without being defined by a single championship."

As the NCAA season unfolds, the balance between individual greatness and team legacy will continue to shape the conversation around Bueckers and the UConn program.

Geno Auriemma praises resilient and hard working Paige Bueckers after historic achievement

After No. 6-ranked UConn Huskies' dominant 96-36 victory over Seton Hall on Sunday, coach Geno Auriemma shared his thoughts during the postgame press conference, reflecting on Paige Bueckers' remarkable achievement of reaching 2000 career points. Bueckers scored 18 points to surpass 2000 career points in her 102nd game, six games less than the program record held by Maya Moore (108 games).

After becoming the 12th player in UConn history to hit the 2000-point mark, Auriemma highlighted the significance of Buecker's achievement, noting how her determination and work ethic have fueled her success despite facing significant challenges.

“Yeah, I think the points signify something; obviously, they mean a lot,” Auriemma said. “To be able to put that many points on the board in that short period of time is one tremendous accomplishment.”

“To do it in spite of the ups and downs, missing an entire season and a third of another season, shows incredible mental toughness. To stay mentally locked in, to stay positive, and to still be committed to putting the work in, there’s a lot that goes into being able to be out there and make the shots she makes given what she’s been through.”

The legendary coach, who has led UConn to 11 national championships, also commended Paige’s relentless dedication to improvement.

“I don’t know too many people that work at the game as hard and as often as she does,” Auriemma said. “I’m glad that she’s being rewarded, and I’m sure there are a few more points in her future.”

This victory extends the UConn Huskies’ record to 17-2, with Auriemma’s praise highlighting the hard work and resilience that define Paige Bueckers and the UConn program.

