$18M worth Geno Auriemma calls out "disrespectful" Paige vs JuJu debates ahead of Elite Eight matchup vs USC

After Paige Bueckers led the UConn Huskies past Oklahoma 82-59 in the Sweet 16 game, Geno Auriemma highlighted the importance of upcoming games. He compared the pressure of playing in the Final Four game to being a step away from the summit of Mount Everest.

With that, the coach, who has a net worth of $18 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), also addressed the JuJu Watkins vs. Bueckers narratives that sprang after the 2025 NCAA brackets came out. He expressed that highlighting the individual battle was disrespectful to the remaining cast of USC.

"Before we got here, the unfortunate thing that happened with JuJu?" he said (at 1:43). "Leading up to this thing, it was all Paige versus JuJu, but that's kind of disrespectful to the other teams, you know? So we certainly have never made it about that.

Geno Auriemma also suggested that the Trojans could remain undefeated in March Madness despite Watkins' absence, acknowledging its coaching staff and the players' character.

"It wouldn't surprise me if Southern Cal wins the national championship and shows it with the character that those kids have. So, we wanted to make sure we keep the focus on - I don't care who we're playing this game and don't talk about the Final Four."

UConn will face USC in the Elite Eight game on Tuesday at the Spokane Arena. The Trojans defeated Kansas State 67-61 on Saturday behind career highs from freshmen Kennedy Smith (19 points) and Avery Howell (18 points).

Paige Bueckers led Geno Auriemma and UConn with the best NCAA game of her career

After dropping 34 points in the Sweet 16 game, Paige Bueckers dropped her NCAA best 40 points against the Oklahoma Sooners, leading Geno Auriemma and Co. to the Elite Eight contest.

Before the start of the 2024-25 season, Auriemma overtly advised Bueckers to be more aggressive on offense and constantly look for scoring opportunities on the court.

His wish is coming true as Paige Bueckers went 16 of 27 from the field on Saturday, making a career high six 3-pointers. She also had six rebounds, three steals and two blocks in 35 minutes. It is only the sixth time this season the guard has had 20 or more attempts in a game.

