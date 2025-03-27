"2 MILLION FOR A MID CENTER" "Big time": Fans react as ex-Iowa star Owen Freeman commits to Creighton hours after Pop Issacs' departure

Former Iowa Hawkeyes forward Owen Freeman entered the transfer portal on March 15 after longtime coach Fran McCaffery was fired on Mar. 14. According to 247Sports, Freeman was the No. 1-ranked center and No. 8 overall player in the portal at the time.

On Wednesday, On3 analyst Joe Tipton revealed that Freeman had committed to the Creighton Bluejays to replace dominant center Ryan Kalkbrenner, who will be one of the picks during the 2025 NBA Draft. The Bluejays have also lost talented guard Pop Isaacs to the transfer portal.

Freeman was named the Big Ten Rookie of the Year last year and he was having a stellar season before he injured his hand in January, ending his season prematurely.

College basketball fans on X had mixed reactions to Owen Freeman committing to the Bluejays.

"2 MILLION FOR A MID CENTER LMAOOOO," one fan said.

"Pain," one fan said.

Some fans focused on the coup by Creighton to sign Freeman.

"Big time," one fan said.

"Pretty big pickup," another fan said.

"Big get for Creighton," one fan said.

Owen Freeman had a stellar Iowa career

Before his season-ending injury, Owen Freeman was having a stellar season averaging 16.7 points on 63.8% shooting from the floor and 31.3% shooting from beyond the arc, 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery recruited Freeman from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, Illinois as part of the class of 2023. Freeman flourished under his tutelage, averaging 10.6 points on 61.4% shooting from the floor, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists leading to him being named the Big Ten Rookie of the Year.

One day after McCaffery was fired, Freeman entered the portal and in a statement revealed that he was leaving due to the coach's dismissal.

"I am forever grateful for my two years in lowa City," Owen Freeman wrote. "Being able to play in the Black and Gold has been nothing but amazing. Iowa City will always hold a place in my heart. With that being said, and with the recent coaching change, my family and I have decided it would be in my best interests to enter the transfer portal."

According to On3's Joe Tipton, the Auburn Tigers, Michigan Wolverines and Gonzaga Bulldogs were all in the running to secure Freeman's commitment.

Owen Freeman will join a Creighton Bluejays team on the rise after finishing No. 2 in the Big East after a 25-11 season that included upsetting the Louisville Cardinals in the first round of the Big Dance before losing to the No. 1-seeded Auburn Tigers in the second round.

