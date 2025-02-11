  • home icon
  • $20 million worth popstar Ciara drops 5-word reaction for Kiyan Anthony’s mom La La Anthony’s IG dump after Super Bowl

By Ruth John S
Modified Feb 11, 2025 15:09 GMT
La La Anthony, Ciara (Image Credits: GETTY)
Kiyan Anthony's mother, La La Anthony, was in attendance at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday for the Super Bowl LIX clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. The TV actress had the best view of the game in the VIP box and was joined by singer Ciara and Fanatics founder Michael Rubin.

La La posted pictures from the day to her Instagram on Monday. The carousel included photos of her outfit for the day, which was a cowboy hat, denim top and black skinny leather pants.

"Super Bowl LIX 🤠 Thank you @michaelrubin for an incredible weekend!!!! 🦅🦅🦅🦅🦅."
also-read-trending Trending

La La Anthony included photos with the $20 million worth (per Celebrity Net Worth) singer, Rubin and analyst Taylor Rooks. The last slide was a video of La La with Ciara and her son, Future Zahir Wilburn. The singer left a comment on the post, writing:

"Love you!! The best times!"
Ciara&#039;s comment (Credits: Instagram/@lala)
Ciara's comment (Credits: Instagram/@lala)

While La La is more related to the basketball world, Ciara has a direct connection to the NFL, as her husband is Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson. Anthony and Ciara also attended Michael Rubin's pre-Super Bowl party on Saturday.

La La Anthony is all ready for Kiyan Anthony's college move

Kiyan Anthony is playing his senior year at Long Island Lutheran High School in New York and is just a few games away from wrapping it. The guard has already committed to the Syracuse Orange in November and La La Anthony is ready for it, at least fashion-wise.

In December, the actress was asked by TMZ Sports about Kiyan's transition to college and she said:

"I don't have [the 'fits] yet. but I think I'm going to be that mom that's, like, Syracuse-geared out. For sure. You know we going to come in there. We going to come in there for sure."

Kiyan Anthony's choice holds immense significance as his father, Carmelo Anthony, also played for the Orange and won the national championship in 2003. He was a one-and-done player who was picked No. 3 in the 2003 NBA draft by the Denver Nuggets.

In an interview with ESPN, Kiyan shared the reason behind picking his dad's alma mater.

"Ultimately, it came down to my relationship with the staff," Anthony said. "From day one, when they started recruiting me, they made me feel like it was family. My dad's name on the facility is special, but I want to go in there and create my own name."

Kiyan Anthony has two more games with the Crusaders this week and then the Nike EYBL Scholastic Conference Tournament in March.

