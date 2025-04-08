$200M worth Master P's son Mercy Miller comforts Emanuel Sharp after heartbreaking national championship loss vs Florida

Houston’s Emanuel Sharp was left heartbroken and had to be comforted by Mercy Miller after witnessing his team’s late collapse in the national championship game.

The Redshirt junior guard was left stunned after the 65-63 loss to Florida on Monday, and could not move away from a spot for a couple of minutes. He had his hands on his knees, half-standing in the celebration confetti that filled the court.

In a clip posted on X by journalist Chris Baldwin, his teammate Ja'Vier Francis attempted to comfort him after the game, to no avail. However, he eventually began to walk away from the court after freshman guard Miller pulled him for a hug.

Mercy Miller is the son of Master P, a rap artist and producer who is worth $200 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Given Sharp’s role in the late collapse, it was understandable that the guard felt burdened after the result.

Houston was losing by one point with 26 seconds left, and hoped to turn the game around. However, when the ball fell to Sharp, he miscontrolled a drive and kicked the ball out of play.

With the ball now with Florida, the Cougars fouled Gators guard Denzel Aberdeen, who made one of two free throws.

Sharp had another opportunity to get Houston back in the game with 4.8 seconds left on the clock and a 2-point deficit. However, as he attempted the potential game-winning 3-pointer, he committed another turnover.

That was the last significant action of the game, as the Cougars could not get another attempt, resulting in defeat.

Sharp ended the game with 8 points, 3 rebounds and one assist in 29 minutes of action.

Miller, on the other hand, did not feature in the game. The son of hip-hop artist and producer Master P appeared 22 times for the Cougars in his freshman year with the program. He contributed 2.7 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 0.4 assists per game.

Master P's son Mercy Miller declared dad’s songs off limits in Houston locker room

Having a famous father can be overwhelming at times. Miller knows all about this, and tries his best to separate his basketball career from his father’s music. He goes as far as prohibiting his teammates from playing his dad’s music in the locker room.

“I don’t allow them to listen to it, not in the locker room,” he said.

When asked for the reason, he responded: “Because, it’s just..I don’t know, that’s my dad.”

After seeing his team lose the national championship game, Mercy Miller will hope to get another shot at the NCAA title and be a mainstay on the team.

