2023 College basketball injury report: Latest on Aaron Bradshaw, Taison Chatman and more

The 2023-24 college basketball season is still in its early days. We've seen a couple of action-packed games that have given a deep insight into how exciting the ongoing season will be.

While the games continue to offer fans a good level of entertainment, we've seen a couple of players get injured and ruled out of action for a while. Here, let's take a look at the update on notable college basketball players who are currently injured.

1). Aaron Bradshaw, Kentucky

Five-star freshman Aaron Bradshaw got injured prior to the start of the college basketball season and has been unable to make his debut for the Kentucky Wildcats.

However, Bradshaw has returned to practice this week, taking another step forward in his recovery process. He was seen on court during the pregame warmups while the Wildcats played Marshall on Friday. It is yet unknown when the freshman will be able to make his debut.

2). Taison Chatman, Ohio State

While a lot of expectations have been placed on Taison Chatman at Ohio State this season, the freshman from Minnesota got injured prior to the start of the college basketball season.

According to head coach Chris Holtman, Chatman was ruled out for four to six weeks in October after suffering a knee injury. While it is believed that the freshman is nearing a return to action, it remains unknown when he will likely make his debut.

3). Grant Darbyshire, Kentucky

Due to injuries, Grant Darbyshire is yet to make his college basketball debut with Kentucky after teaming up with the Wildcats ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season.

He was sidelined for the entire previous season, reportedly grappling with an undisclosed injury at the beginning of the year. It remains unclear whether the injury is still affecting him or if he is currently overlooked on the bench of a highly skilled Kentucky roster.

4). Christian Reeves, Duke

Christian Reeves started the college football season with the Duke Blue Devils. However, the center is battling an ankle injury that has kept him out of action.

It is yet unknown when he will return to action as there are no updates from the program. Nonetheless, he remains a crucial part of the Blue Devils roster this season.

5). Coleman Hawkins, Illinois

Ahead of the 2023-24 season, Cole Hawkins was expected to play a big role in the Illinois men's basketball team and he was already living up to the task until the senior forward got injured.

The status of Hawkins for the next game against in-state rival Western Illinois remains uncertain as he has already missed two games due to a reaggravated injury. While his absence has not been felt much due to the brilliant performance of Dain Dainja, he remains a top option.

6). Aly Khalifa, BYU

While there were many questions on how Aly Khalifa fit into BYU's speedy transition game, the Charlotte transfer is already settling and adapting to life with the Cougars.

However, a recent knee injury has halted his transition to the team. The forward is reported to have a soreness in his knee and has been absent in the Cougars' last two games. He is also questionable for BYU's next game against NC State as he continues his recovery process.

7). Micah Handlogten, Florida

Micah Handlogten found himself writhing in pain on the hardwood less than a minute into the game against Pitt on Wednesday. This occurred after a collision with Carlton Carrington.

He moved back and forth between the bench and the locker room multiple times throughout the remainder of the first half. Eventually, he was deemed inactive for the rest of the game. The extent of the injury is yet unknown, but he is questionable for the game against Baylor.

8). Jackson Shelstad, Oregon

Jackson Shelstad is one of the players expected to play a crucial part in Oregon's season in 2022. However, injury hasn't allowed him to debut for the Ducks.

The freshman is dealing with a knee injury, which has ruled him out of action so far. While Oregon head coach Dana Altman had noted Shelstad's injury will be short, there's no timetable for his return to action. There are, however, expectations that he will return soon.

9). Ezra Manjon, Vanderbilt

Ezra Manjon injured his right ankle against Central Arkansas and required assistance to reach the locker room. Surprisingly, just 15 minutes later, Manjon swiftly returned to the game.

He played a crucial role in steering the Commodores away from a potential upset loss, but the injury got reaggravated, which has kept him out of the game against Arizona State. While his return date is unknown, he is not expected to be out for long.