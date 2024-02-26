2024 AP Poll Top 25 Women's College Basketball Rankings for Week 17: Updated NCAAB Rankings

The AP Poll Top 25 rankings for week 17 of the women's college basketball season are out. With only one more ranking left before the conference tournaments and the NCAA postseason, let's take a look at how the voters decided the rankings should look after this week's action.

AP Poll Top 25 women's college basketball rankings

Below is the Week 17 top 25 rankings and each team's record.

Ranking Team Record 1 South Carolina 27-0 2 Ohio State 24-3 3 Texas 26-3 4 Stanford 24-4 5 Virginia Tech 23-4 6 Iowa 24-4 7 USC 21-5 8 UCLA 21-5 9 LSU 24-4 10 UConn 24-5 11 Oregon State 22-5 12 North Carolina State 23-5 13 Colorado 20-6 14 Indiana 22-4 15 Kansas State 23-5 16 Gonzaga 28-2 17 Notre Dame 21-6 18 Utah 20-8 19 Syracuse 23-5 20 Oklahoma 20-7 21 Baylor 21-6 22 Louisville 22-7 23 Creighton 22-4 T-24 UNLV 24-2 T-24 West Virginia 22-5

Which team climbed the most in the AP Poll Top 25?

The UConn Huskies had the largest ascent in the AP Poll Top 25 this week as they jumped five spots and rounded off the top 10 rankings. They were able to rack up a pair of 20+ point victories as they defeated then-21st-ranked Creighton 73-53 at home and DePaul on the road 104-67.

This Huskies program has a lot of talent and it will be interesting to see how they do here. With a legendary coach like Geno Auriemma and the talent throughout the roster, they can be a serious threat by the end of the regular season and into the NCAA Tournament.

Which team dropped the most in the AP Poll Top 25?

The program that has dropped the most in this week's AP Poll Top 25 has been the North Carolina State Wolfpack as they have fallen out of the top 10. They dropped six spots this week and are now 12th after a pair of road losses against unranked foes.

The first loss was against the North Carolina Tar Heels (80-70). In that game, the Wolfpack were outscored in the first three quarters and tied in the fourth quarter.

The other game during the week was on the road, where the Duke Blue Devils defeated them 69-58.