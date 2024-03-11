2024 March Madness automatic bids tracker: List of teams that have clinched spots in the women's NCAA Tournament

The women's NCAA Tournament is beginning to take shape as eight conference championship games were played over the weekend. While there are still 24 more automatic bids, and 60 seeds, up for grabs, eight teams punched their ticket to March Madness, with three of those teams likely securing No.1 seeds in the tournament.

Take a look at the eight programs who have clinched their spot in the postseason below.

2024 women's NCAA Tournament automatic bids tracker

Atlantic 10 - Richmond Spiders

The Richmond Spiders improved to 29-5 with Sunday's 65-51 victory over the Rhode Island Rams. While they were not ranked in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, they have secured their spot in the postseason.

ACC - Notre Dame Fighting Irish

The No.14-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish have also locked up their spot in the women's NCAA Tournament. They narrowly beat the No.10-ranked North Carolina State Wolfpack by a score of 55-51 on Sunday to improve to 26-6.

Big South - Presbyterian Blue Hose

The Presbyterian Blue Hose routed the Radford Highlanders by a score of 60-37 to lock up their postseason spot. The Blue Hose improved to 20-14 and will reach the women's NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.

Big Ten - Iowa Hawkeyes

The No.3-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes needed an extra period as they beat the Nebraska Cornhuskers 94-89 in an overtime thriller. It marks their third consecutive Big Ten title as they improved to 29-4 and likely locked up a No.1 seed in the women's NCAA Tournament.

Ohio Valley - UT-Martin Skyhawks

The UT-Martin Skyhawks were the first team to punch their ticket to March Madness, having done so on Saturday. Despite falling 81-53 to the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles to drop to 16-17, the shorthanded Skyhawks will represent the Ohio Valley Conference as the Screaming Eagles are ineligible for postseason play after reclassifying from Division II.

Pac-12 - USC Trojans

The No.5-ranked USC Trojans knocked off the No.2-ranked Stanford Cardinal by a score of 74-61. They improved to 26-5 while also likely securing a No.1 seed in the postseason as a result of their conference title.

SEC - South Carolina Gamecocks

The No.1-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks remained undefeated, improving to 32-0 with a 79-72 victory over the No.8-ranked LSU Tigers, who are the defending champions. They will likely enter the women's NCAA Tournament as the No.1 overall seed after winning their second consecutive SEC title.

Southern - Chattanooga Mocs

The Chattanooga Mocs locked up their postseason spot with a 69-60 victory over the UNC Greensboro Spartans. The Mocs improved to 28-4 while locking up their second consecutive Southern Conference title.