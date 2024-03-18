2024 March Madness: Women's NCAA Tournament location and dates explored

The women's college basketball NCAA Tournament bracket was unveiled on Sunday, with undefeated South Carolina securing the top overall seed. The team finds itself in the first Albany Region as it looks to build momentum and secure the national title.
Iowa, led by the red-hot Caitlin Clark, earned the second seed in the Albany region as the Hawkeyes prepare to better their performance from last season. USC and Texas have been designated as the top seeds in the Portland 3 and Portland 4 regions, respectively.
Let’s examine the location and dates for the 2024 women’s basketball March Madness
Women’s NCAA Tournament Location and Date
Which teams are participating in the Women's NCAA Tournament?
These are the teams particpating in the 2024 women’s basketball March Madness, as revealed on Selection Sunday
Regional 1 (Albany)
South Carolina
- Notre Dame
- Oregon State
- Indiana
- Oklahoma
- Nebraska
- Ole Miss
- North Carolina
- Michigan State
- Marquette
- Texas A&M
- Florida Gulf Coast
- Fairfield
- Eastern Washington
- Kent State
- Sacred Heart/Presbyterian
Regional 2 (Albany)
Iowa
- UCLA
- LSU
- Kansas
- Colorado
- Louisville
- Creighton
- West Virginia
- Princeton
- UNLV
- Middle Tennessee
- Drake
- Portland
- Rice
- California Baptist
- Holy Cross/UT Martin
Regional 3 (Portland)
USC
- Ohio State
- UConn
- Virginia Tech
- Baylor
- Syracuse
- Duke
- Kansas
- Michigan
- Richmond
- Auburn/Arizona
- Vanderbilt/Columbia
- Marshall
- Jackson State
- Maine
- Texas A&M Corpus Christi
Regional 4 (Portland)
Texas
- Stanford
- NC State
- Gonzaga
- Utah
- Tennessee
- Iowa State
- Alabama
- Florida State
- Maryland
- Green Bay
- South Dakota State
- UC Irvine
- Chattanooga
- Norfolk State
- Drexel