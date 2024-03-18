2024 March Madness: Women's NCAA Tournament location and dates explored

Big Ten Women
Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament - Championship

The women's college basketball NCAA Tournament bracket was unveiled on Sunday, with undefeated South Carolina securing the top overall seed. The team finds itself in the first Albany Region as it looks to build momentum and secure the national title.

Iowa, led by the red-hot Caitlin Clark, earned the second seed in the Albany region as the Hawkeyes prepare to better their performance from last season. USC and Texas have been designated as the top seeds in the Portland 3 and Portland 4 regions, respectively.

Let’s examine the location and dates for the 2024 women’s basketball March Madness

Women’s NCAA Tournament Location and Date

Rounds

Location

Date

First Four

TBD

Mar. 20 to Mar. 21

First Round

Columbia, South Carolina

Blooming, Indiana

Corvallis, Oregon

Notre Dame, Indiana

Iowa City, Iowa

Manhattan, Kansas

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Los Angeles, California

Blacksburg, Virginia

Storrs, Connecticut

Columbus, Ohio

Austin, Texas

Spokane, Washington

Raleigh, North Carolina

Stanford, California

Mar. 22 to Mar. 23

Second Round

Columbia, South Carolina

Blooming, Indiana

Corvallis, Oregon

Notre Dame, Indiana

Iowa City, Iowa

Manhattan, Kansas

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Los Angeles, California

Blacksburg, Virginia

Storrs, Connecticut

Columbus, Ohio

Austin, Texas

Spokane, Washington

Raleigh, North Carolina

Stanford, California

Mar. 24 to Mar. 25

Sweet 16

Portland, Oregon

Albany, New York

Mar. 29 to Mar. 30

Elite Eight

Portland, Oregon

Albany, New York

Mar. 31 to Apr. 1

Final Four

Cleveland, Ohio

Apr. 5

National Championship

Cleveland, Ohio

Apr. 7

Which teams are participating in the Women's NCAA Tournament?

These are the teams particpating in the 2024 women’s basketball March Madness, as revealed on Selection Sunday

Regional 1 (Albany)

  1. South Carolina

  2. Notre Dame
  3. Oregon State
  4. Indiana
  5. Oklahoma
  6. Nebraska
  7. Ole Miss
  8. North Carolina
  9. Michigan State
  10. Marquette
  11. Texas A&M
  12. Florida Gulf Coast
  13. Fairfield
  14. Eastern Washington
  15. Kent State
  16. Sacred Heart/Presbyterian

Regional 2 (Albany)

  1. Iowa

  2. UCLA
  3. LSU
  4. Kansas
  5. Colorado
  6. Louisville
  7. Creighton
  8. West Virginia
  9. Princeton
  10. UNLV
  11. Middle Tennessee
  12. Drake
  13. Portland
  14. Rice
  15. California Baptist
  16. Holy Cross/UT Martin

Regional 3 (Portland)

  1. USC

  2. Ohio State
  3. UConn
  4. Virginia Tech
  5. Baylor
  6. Syracuse
  7. Duke
  8. Kansas
  9. Michigan
  10. Richmond
  11. Auburn/Arizona
  12. Vanderbilt/Columbia
  13. Marshall
  14. Jackson State
  15. Maine
  16. Texas A&M Corpus Christi

Regional 4 (Portland)

  1. Texas

  2. Stanford
  3. NC State
  4. Gonzaga
  5. Utah
  6. Tennessee
  7. Iowa State
  8. Alabama
  9. Florida State
  10. Maryland
  11. Green Bay
  12. South Dakota State
  13. UC Irvine
  14. Chattanooga
  15. Norfolk State
  16. Drexel
