2024 March Madness: Women's NCAA Tournament location and dates explored

The women's college basketball NCAA Tournament bracket was unveiled on Sunday, with undefeated South Carolina securing the top overall seed. The team finds itself in the first Albany Region as it looks to build momentum and secure the national title.

Iowa, led by the red-hot Caitlin Clark, earned the second seed in the Albany region as the Hawkeyes prepare to better their performance from last season. USC and Texas have been designated as the top seeds in the Portland 3 and Portland 4 regions, respectively.

Let’s examine the location and dates for the 2024 women’s basketball March Madness

Women’s NCAA Tournament Location and Date

Rounds Location Date First Four TBD Mar. 20 to Mar. 21 First Round Columbia, South Carolina Blooming, Indiana Corvallis, Oregon Notre Dame, Indiana Iowa City, Iowa Manhattan, Kansas Baton Rouge, Louisiana Los Angeles, California Blacksburg, Virginia Storrs, Connecticut Columbus, Ohio Austin, Texas Spokane, Washington Raleigh, North Carolina Stanford, California Mar. 22 to Mar. 23 Second Round Columbia, South Carolina Blooming, Indiana Corvallis, Oregon Notre Dame, Indiana Iowa City, Iowa Manhattan, Kansas Baton Rouge, Louisiana Los Angeles, California Blacksburg, Virginia Storrs, Connecticut Columbus, Ohio Austin, Texas Spokane, Washington Raleigh, North Carolina Stanford, California Mar. 24 to Mar. 25 Sweet 16 Portland, Oregon Albany, New York Mar. 29 to Mar. 30 Elite Eight Portland, Oregon Albany, New York Mar. 31 to Apr. 1 Final Four Cleveland, Ohio Apr. 5 National Championship Cleveland, Ohio Apr. 7

Which teams are participating in the Women's NCAA Tournament?

These are the teams particpating in the 2024 women’s basketball March Madness, as revealed on Selection Sunday

Regional 1 (Albany)

South Carolina Notre Dame Oregon State Indiana Oklahoma Nebraska Ole Miss North Carolina Michigan State Marquette Texas A&M Florida Gulf Coast Fairfield Eastern Washington Kent State Sacred Heart/Presbyterian

Regional 2 (Albany)

Iowa UCLA LSU Kansas Colorado Louisville Creighton West Virginia Princeton UNLV Middle Tennessee Drake Portland Rice California Baptist Holy Cross/UT Martin

Regional 3 (Portland)

USC Ohio State UConn Virginia Tech Baylor Syracuse Duke Kansas Michigan Richmond Auburn/Arizona Vanderbilt/Columbia Marshall Jackson State Maine Texas A&M Corpus Christi

Regional 4 (Portland)

Texas Stanford NC State Gonzaga Utah Tennessee Iowa State Alabama Florida State Maryland Green Bay South Dakota State UC Irvine Chattanooga Norfolk State Drexel