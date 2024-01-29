2024 men's/women's Big 12 Tournament schedule: Dates, times, tickets and odds for the tournament

The Big 12 Tournament is on the way as the regular season of 2023-24 draws closer to an end. It's been an interesting and exciting college basketball season in the conference as fans have witnessed many exhilarating games.

However, it's in the postseason that the action gets more exciting. Teams come up against each other in the single-elimination tournament of four rounds to seek the conference crown. This season won't be any different as teams gear up for the challenge.

The 2024 Big 12 Tournament will be held at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Kansas City has staged the tournament more times than any other city. It has hosted the men's event 23 times while the women’s event has taken place there 14 times.

Texas and Oklahoma will be making their last participation in the tournament as they make their way to the Southeastern Conference next season. On the other hand, BYU, Cincinnati, UCF and Houston will be taking part in the tournament for the first time after joining the conference this season.

Let’s take a look at the schedule for the Big 12 Tournament men’s and women’s games.

Big 12 Tournament men's schedule

Tuesday, March 12, First Round

Game 1: No. 12 Seed vs. No. 13 Seed, 11:30 a.m. CT

Game 2: No. 11 Seed vs. No. 14 Seed, 2 p.m. CT

Wednesday, March 13, Second Round

Game 3: No. 5 Seed vs. Game 1 Winner, 11:30 a.m. CT

Game 4: No. 8 Seed vs. No. 9 Seed, 2 p.m. CT

Game 5: No. 7 Seed vs. No. 10 Seed, 6 p.m. CT

Game 6: No. 6 Seed vs. Winner Game 2, 8:30 p.m. CT

Thursday, March 14, Quarterfinals

Game 7: No. 4 Seed vs. Winner Game 3, 11:30 a.m. CT

Game 8: No. 1 Seed vs. Winner Game 4, 2 p.m. CT

Game 9: No. 2 Seed vs. Winner Game 5, 6 p.m. CT

Game 10: No. 3 Seed vs. Winner Game 6, 8:30 p.m. CT

Friday, March 15, Semifinals

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 6 p.m. CT

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 8:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, March 16, Championship

Game 13: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, 5 p.m. CT

2024 Big 12 Tournament women's schedule

Thursday, March 7, First Round

Game 1: No. 12 Seed vs. No. 13 Seed, 5:30 p.m. CT

Game 2: No. 11 Seed vs. No. 14 Seed, 8 p.m. CT

Friday, March 8, Second Round

Game 3: No. 5 Seed vs. Game 1 Winner, 11 a.m. CT

Game 4: No. 8 Seed vs. No. 9 Seed, 1:30 p.m. CT

Game 5: No. 7 Seed vs. No. 10 Seed, 5:30 p.m. CT

Game 6: No. 6 Seed vs. Winner Game 2, 8 p.m. CT

Saturday, March 9, Quarterfinals

Game 7: No. 4 Seed vs. Winner Game 3, 11 a.m. CT

Game 8: No. 1 Seed vs. Winner Game 4, 1:30 p.m. CT

Game 9: No. 2 Seed vs. Winner Game 5, 5:30 p.m. CT

Game 10: No. 3 Seed vs. Winner Game 6, 8 p.m. CT

Monday, March 11, Semifinals

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 1:30 p.m. CT

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 4 p.m. CT

Tuesday, March 12, Championship

Game 13: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, 8 p.m. CT

How to watch the 2024 men’s/women’s Big 12 Tournament

The Big 12 men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will be available to television audiences live on ESPN. Fans can also catch up with the game on streaming services like ESPN+, FuboTV, Sling and DirecTV.

Odds to win the 2024 men’s/women’s Big 12 Tournament

Newcomer Houston, which is ranked No. 4, is considered the favorite to win the Big 12 men's tournament. The Cougars are -105 odds to come out victorious.

Seventh-ranked Kansas holds the second-biggest odds in the race with +475. No. 11 Oklahoma is also a contender.

No. 20 Texas Tech has +600 odds, No. 15 Baylor holds +850 odds while No. 23 Iowa State has +850 odds.

2024 Big 12 Tournament tickets

There are limited tickets available for the men’s tournament, and they can be purchased online on the Big 12 website and the T-Mobile Center website. There are no single-session tickets for the men’s tournament, and the price for the available all-session tickets is $290.

On the flip side, the women’s tournament single-session tickets are available for purchase. Premium seating options vary from $35 to $85, depending on the session, while sideline reserved seats range from $15 for early rounds to $25 for the championship game. The general admission tickets for the games start at $10.