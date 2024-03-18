2024 Selection Sunday: Full list of teams set to feature in the West Region ft. UNC

March Madness is set to kick off this week as Selection Sunday is now behind us. The 68 teams to reach the NCAA Tournament have been announced, with plenty of spotlight on the West Region as the North Carolina Tar Heels claimed the fourth overall seed, edging out the Tennessee Volunteers and Arizona Wildcats for the final No.1 seed.

Take a look at the full list of teams in the region below.

Full list of teams set to feature in the West Region

#1, North Carolina Tar Heels

The fourth-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels (27-7) finished atop the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season standings and advanced to the ACC Tournament championship game before falling 84-76 to the N.C. State Wolfpack.

#2, Arizona Wildcats

The sixth-ranked Arizona Wildcats (25-8) finished atop the Pac-12 regular-season standings but were bounced in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals, losing to the Oregon Ducks 67-59.

#3, Baylor Bears

The 14th-ranked Baylor Bears (23-10) claimed the No. 3 seed in the Big 12 Tournament but fell 76-62 to the eventual conference champion Iowa Hawkeyes in the semifinals.

#4, Alabama Crimson Tide

The 19th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide (23-10) were the No. 3 seed in the SEC Tournament but failed to win a game as they were bounced 102-88 in the quarterfinals.

#5, Saint Mary's Gaels

The 21st-ranked Saint Mary's Gaels (26-7) finished atop the West Coast Conference regular-season standings and won the conference tournament with a 69-60 victory over the 17th-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs.

#6, Clemson Tigers

The Clemson Tigers (21-11) claimed the No. 6 seed in the ACC Tournament but were blown out in their opening game 76-55 by the Boston College Eagles.

#7, Dayton Flyers

The Dayton Flyers (24-7) finished as the No. 3 seed in the Atlantic 10 and lost their first game of the conference tournament to the Duquesne Dukes 65-57.

#8, Mississippi State Bulldogs

The Mississippi State Bulldogs (21-13) entered the SEC Tournament as the No. 9 seed, advancing to the semifinals before falling 73-66 to the eventual champion Auburn Tigers.

#9, Michigan State Spartans

The Michigan State Spartans (19-14) entered the Big Ten Tournament as the No. 8 seed, reaching the quarterfinals before being eliminated by the Purdue Boilermakers 67-62.

#10, Nevada Wolf Pack

The Nevada Wolf Pack (26-7) were the No. 2 seed in the Mountain West Conference Tournament but dropped their opener against the Colorado State Rams 85-78.

#11, New Mexico Lobos

The New Mexico Lobos (26-9) entered the Mountain West Conference as the No. 6 seed yet still won the conference tournament with a 68-61 victory over the San Diego State Aztecs.

#12, Grand Canyon Antelopes

The Grand Canyon Antelopes (29-4) entered the WAC Tournament as the No. 1 seed and took care of business, claiming the conference's automatic bid with an 89-74 victory over UT Arlington in the championship game.

#13, College of Charleston Cougars

The College of Charleston Cougars (27-7) were another top-seeded team to take care of business as they won the CAA Tournament with an 82-79 overtime victory over the Stony Brook Seawolves.

#14, Colgate Raiders

The Colgate Raiders (25-9) also were a top-seeded team to claim an automatic bid after winning the Patriot League Tournament with a 74-55 victory over the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

#15, Long Beach State Beach

The Long Beach State Beach (21-14) entered the Big West Tournament as a No. 4 seed before beating the UC Davis Aggies 74-70 in the championship game.

#16, Howard Bison

The Howard Bison (18-16) were also a No. 4 seed; however, they won the MEAC Tournament with a 70-67 victory over the Delaware State Hornets.

#16, Wagner Seahawks

The Wagner Seahawks (16-15) entered the Northeast Conference Tournament as the No. 6 seed; however, they claimed the conference's automatic bid with a 54-47 victory over the Merrimack Warriors.