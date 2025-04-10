2025 Battle 4 Atlantis: Insider names eight squads set to feature in annual tournament as major Big Ten school withdraws

The Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament is an early-season tournament that takes place at Atlantis Paradise Island on Paradise Island in the Bahamas. It typically takes place the week of American Thanksgiving.

Ad

Although dates have not been confirmed, that likely means it will take place from November 26 to 28. That is the Wednesday to Friday of Thanksgiving week, which coincides with how the tournament was scheduled this season.

While the exact date for the tournament has not been confirmed, the teams participating have been reported. On Wednesday afternoon, CBB insider Jon Rothstein reported that Ohio State is no longer expected to participate in the event and had a list of eight teams that will be participating.

Ad

Trending

"NEWS: The 2025 Battle 4 Atlantis is currently expected to feature the following teams, per sources. Virginia Tech Saint Mary's Vanderbilt South Florida VCU Colorado St Western Kentucky Wichita St Ohio State is no longer expected to be in the event."

Expand Tweet

Ad

None of the teams slated to play in the tournament this season appeared in the tournament in 2024. This past season, the championship game was played between Oklahoma and Louisville, with the Sooners winning the game 69-64.

The Ohio State Buckeyes have reportedly pulled out of the event in an attempt to find an event that is better suited to its financial and on-court interests, according to 'Buckeyes Sports.'

The Buckeyes were originally scheduled to participate in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament in 2020, but the event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was then rescheduled for the 2025 event.

Ad

The Ohio State Buckeyes signed the contract to play in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament on February 21, 2020, and as a result, they are subject to a $100,000 fine for pulling out.

Auburn also pulled out of the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament

Ohio State was not the first team to pull out of the 2025 tournament. The Auburn Tigers pulled out of the event at the end of January, leaving five teams slated to participate in the event at the time.

Ad

"Source: Auburn will no longer play in the 2025 Battle 4 Atlantis. Rest of field currently includes the following programs: Ohio State Virginia Tech VCU Saint Mary's South Florida."

Expand Tweet

Since then, the tournament organizers have needed to add four new teams: Vanderbilt, Colorado State, Western Kentucky and Wichita State. There have been no other indications that any other teams are expected to pull out of the event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here