  • 2025 Battle 4 Atlantis: Insider names eight squads set to feature in annual tournament as major Big Ten school withdraws

By Alexander O'Reilly
Modified Apr 10, 2025 13:44 GMT
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn
The Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament is an early-season tournament that takes place at Atlantis Paradise Island on Paradise Island in the Bahamas. It typically takes place the week of American Thanksgiving.

Although dates have not been confirmed, that likely means it will take place from November 26 to 28. That is the Wednesday to Friday of Thanksgiving week, which coincides with how the tournament was scheduled this season.

While the exact date for the tournament has not been confirmed, the teams participating have been reported. On Wednesday afternoon, CBB insider Jon Rothstein reported that Ohio State is no longer expected to participate in the event and had a list of eight teams that will be participating.

"NEWS: The 2025 Battle 4 Atlantis is currently expected to feature the following teams, per sources. Virginia Tech Saint Mary's Vanderbilt South Florida VCU Colorado St Western Kentucky Wichita St Ohio State is no longer expected to be in the event."
None of the teams slated to play in the tournament this season appeared in the tournament in 2024. This past season, the championship game was played between Oklahoma and Louisville, with the Sooners winning the game 69-64.

The Ohio State Buckeyes have reportedly pulled out of the event in an attempt to find an event that is better suited to its financial and on-court interests, according to 'Buckeyes Sports.'

The Buckeyes were originally scheduled to participate in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament in 2020, but the event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was then rescheduled for the 2025 event.

The Ohio State Buckeyes signed the contract to play in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament on February 21, 2020, and as a result, they are subject to a $100,000 fine for pulling out.

Auburn also pulled out of the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament

Ohio State was not the first team to pull out of the 2025 tournament. The Auburn Tigers pulled out of the event at the end of January, leaving five teams slated to participate in the event at the time.

"Source: Auburn will no longer play in the 2025 Battle 4 Atlantis. Rest of field currently includes the following programs: Ohio State Virginia Tech VCU Saint Mary's South Florida."

Since then, the tournament organizers have needed to add four new teams: Vanderbilt, Colorado State, Western Kentucky and Wichita State. There have been no other indications that any other teams are expected to pull out of the event.

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
