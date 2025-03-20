2025 March Madness Final Four predictions: Exploring odds for top teams in NCAA Tournament ft. Auburn

The NCAA Tournament usually produces a Final Four field of outstanding No. 1 seeds. But the 2025 NCAA Tournament might be the best top seeds yet if gamblers have the final word. As per DraftKings Sportsbook, all four No. 1 seeds are massive favorites to make their way to the Final Four in San Antonio.

2025 March Madness Final Four odds

Tennessee and Rick Barnes are getting the best odds of any No. 2 seed to reach the Final Four. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

South Region

Top seed Auburn is a massive favorite to win the South Region, with a betting line of -140 for the Tigers. No. 2 seed Michigan State is at +500 to win the South. No. 3 seed Iowa State is running at +800 despite the injury to standout Keshon Gilbert.

The team with better odds than its seeding is No. 8 seed Louisville. At +2200, Louisville has substantially better odds than the No. 7 seed Marquette (+2800) and slightly worse odds than the No. 5 seed Michigan (+1900).

West Region

The Florida Gators are a -125 favorite to claim the West Region. Interestingly, No. 3 seed Texas Tech (+550) has better odds than No. 2 seed St. John's (+600). No. 4 seed Maryland (+750) is also getting good odds for a team in its seed line.

No. 7 seed Kansas (+1800) and No. 8 seed UConn (+2000) each have better odds than No. 5 seed Memphis (+5500) or No. 6 seed Missouri (+2200). Memphis is certainly getting some betting line disrespect.

East Region

Top-seeded Duke is a -120 favorite even with Cooper Flagg's injury. No. 2 seed Alabama is a +450 pick to win the East. No. 6 seed BYU (+1500) and No. 7 seed St. Mary's (+1800) both have better odds than No. 5 seed Oregon (+2200).

Both No. 3 seed Wisconsin (+850) and No. 4 seed Arizona (+950) are long shots to emerge with the East Region crown.

Midwest Region

Top seed Houston (+105) has the worst odds of any of the No. 1 seeds. Correspondingly, No. 2 seed Tennessee (+390) is getting the best odds of any of the No. 2 seeds to win the region. Bizarrely, No. 8 seed Gonzaga (+950) is getting the third-best odds of any team in the Midwest. That's certainly far ahead of No. 7 seed UCLA (+2800).

No. 3 seed Kentucky (+1000) and No. 4 seed Purdue (+1300) have slightly longer odds than usual. No. 12 seed McNeese State (+9000) is getting surprisingly decent odds compared to the other high seeds of the region.

What do you think about the betting odds on the various Final Four contenders? Share your take below in the comments section!

