2025 March Madness: Full list of teams playing in East Region ft. Duke 

The 2025 March Madness is getting ready to begin with the First Four. The East Region does not have any First Four teams so the 1-16 seeds are locked in.

Here's a closer look at the bracket for the East region and discuss what they have done thus far.

2025 March Madness: Full list of teams playing in East Region

#1. Duke Blue Devils

The Duke Blue Devils were the top-ranked team in the final AP Poll and they won the ACC Tournament to lock that up with a 31-3 record. The program is hoping that forwards Cooper Flagg and Maliq Brown will be available for the NCAA Tournament but they are one of the top teams in the country in all facets and will be a tough out.

#2. Alabama Crimson Tide

The Alabama Crimson Tide have been one of the best teams in college basketball as they have a 25-8 record and lost in the SEC Tournament Semifinals. The Crimson Tide have one of the most prolific offenses in the nation with an NCAA-leading 91.1 points per game and are second in the country with 43.1 total rebounds per game. They slipped below the top four teams in the nation and are going to be hard to slow down.

#3. Wisconsin Badgers

The Wisconsin Badgers are the No. 3 seed in the East Region after finishing 13th in the AP Poll and posting a 26-9 record. They lost in the Big Ten Tournament Finals but were able to lock up one of the top seeds nonetheless. The team can score well as they are 47th in the nation with 79.7 ppg and are led by guard John Tonje's 19.2 ppg.

#4. Arizona Wildcats

The No. 21 Arizona Wildcats are the No. 4 seed here and hold a 22-12 record this season ahead of the NCAA Tournament. They lost in the Big 12 Championship Tournament and are electric offensively as they are top-45 in points (81.7), assists (16.3) and rebounds (39.6). Their three-headed monster of guards Caleb Love, Jaden Bradley and KJ Lewis will be difficult to defeat.

#5. Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks hold the No. 5 seed in the East Region and possess a 24-9 record after losing the Big Ten Quarterfinals. The program has been led by center Nate Bittle as he finished with 14.1 ppg, 7.4 rpg and 2.2 bpg while having a shooting split of 51.0/33.3/82.2.

#6. BYU Cougars

The BYU Cougars finished as the No. 17 program in the AP Poll and hold a 24-9 record after losing in the Big 12 Tournament Semifinals. Their offense has been incredible as they are 29th in ppg (81.0) and 16th in apg (17.2).

#7. Saint Mary's Gaels

The seventh seed in the East Region is held by the Saint Mary's Gaels, who lost in the West Coast Conference Tournament and have a 28-5 record. They were the No. 19 program in the final AP Poll and have great size as they are 21st in college basketball with 39.8 rpg. Guard Augustas Marciulionis has been able to step up with 14.3 ppg, 6.1 apg and 1.4 spg this season.

#8. Mississippi State Bulldogs

The Mississippi State Bulldogs lost in the second round of the SEC Tournament as they have recorded a 21-12 record entering the NCAA Tournament. Their offense has been incredible as they are 46th in ppg (79.8), tied for 55th in total rpg (38.2) and 81st in apg (15.3).

#9. Baylor Bears

The Baylor Bears lost in the Big 12 Tournament Quarterfinals and had a 19-14 record to capture the No. 9 seed in the East Region of the NCAA Tournament. Forward Norchad Omier has been leading the way with 15.9 ppg, 10.9 rpg and 1.0 bpg to help the team be a force going into the tourney.

#10. Vanderbilt Commodores

The Vanderbilt Commodores finished with a 20-12 record after losing in the first round of the SEC Tournament but were able to receive an at-large bid. The offense has been outstanding as they are 48th in college basketball with 79.6 ppg and are led by guard Jason Edwards with 17.0 ppg on 43.4% from the floor.

#11. VCU Rams

The VCU Rams enter the 2025 NCAA Tournament as the Atlantic 10 Conference Champions and winners of 12 of their previous 13 games to get to 28-6 so far. The defense has been a great part of the program to lean on as they are holding the opposition to 62.4 ppg allowed. With the defense averaging 8.1 spg and 5.5 bpg, they can force transitional baskets to open the game up.

#12. Liberty Flames

The Liberty Flames hold a 28-6 record and punched their ticket in the NCAA Tournament after winning the Conference USA Tournament. Their defense has been the calling card of the program as they are holding the opponent to 62.9 ppg throughout the season. If they can figure out how to do this against top-tier talent, it will be great for their chances of pulling off an upset or two.

#13. Akron Zips

The Akron Zips are the No. 13 seed in the East Region after winning the MAC Championship and posting a 25-9 record. This program has been leaning on the offensive output as they are ninth in the sport with 84.6 ppg and sixth with 18.1 apg. Akron also uses its size with 39.0 rpg, which is 33rd in the nation.

#14. Montana Golden Grizzlies

The Montana Golden Grizzlies got an automatic bid into March Madness as they won the Big Sky Tournament and are competing for the national championship for the first time since 2019. They possess a 25-9 record and have been leaning on guard Money Williams with 13.3 ppg and 3.1 apg to lead the offense.

#15. Robert Morris Colonials

The Robert Morris Colonials were able to clinch a spot in the NCAA Tournament by winning the Horizon League Tournament and are holding a 26-8 record heading into March Madness. The team has been led on both sides of the floor by guard Kam Woods and his 15.1 ppg, 5.1 apg and 1.7 spg up to this point.

#16. American University Eagles or Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers

The American University Eagles were able to make the NCAA Tournament as an automatic bid after winning the Patriot League Tournament as they possess a 22-12 record. The team is reliant on forward Matt Rogers to lead the way as he is averaging 17.0 ppg on 55.6% from the floor and 39.9% from the 3-point line.

The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers won the MAAC Tournament to get the automatic bid from the conference. They are led by forward Dola Adebayo, who has recorded 13.2 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 0.9 spg and 1.1 bpg.

