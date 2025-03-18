2025 March Madness: Full list of teams playing in Midwest region ft. Houston

The 2025 March Madness is getting ready to tip off, and the Midwest region is going to be exciting with a lot of intriguing teams. With one Final Four participant going through this bracket, let's take a deeper dive into the Midwest teams and discuss what they did to get to this point.

2025 March Madness: Full list of teams playing in Midwest region

#1, Houston Cougars

The second-ranked Houston Cougars (30-4), the Big 12 champions, have a respectable offensive team, but coach Kelvin Sampson's calling card has been defense. Houston allows just 58.5 points per game and can make every possession a chore for the opposition.

#2, Tennessee Volunteers

The eighth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers (27-7), who lost in the SEC Tournament final, have been stepping up with the three guards of Chaz Lanier, Zakai Zeigler and Jordan Gainey leading the way as each is averaging at least 11.4 points and 0.9 steals per game.

#3, Kentucky Wildcats

The 15th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats (22-11), who lost in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals, have been excellent offensively as they are fifth in the NCAA with 85.3 ppg.

#4, Purdue Boilermakers

The 22nd-ranked Purdue Boilermakers (22-11), who lost in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, are led offensively by forward Trey Kaufman-Renn averaging 20.2 ppg on 59.9% shooting.

#5, Clemson Tigers

The 12th-ranked Clemson Tigers (27-6) were an at-large bid after losing in the ACC Tournament semifinals. The team has done well offensively, led by guard Chase Hunter (16.4 ppg while shooting 47.0%).

#6, Illinois Fighting Illini

The Illinois Fighting Illini (21-12) have been an excellent offensive team as they are 12th in the NCAA with 83.8 ppg and third with 42.5 total rebounds per game. They are led by guard Kasparas Jakucionis (15.0 ppg and 4.6 apg).

#7. UCLA Bruins

The UCLA Bruins (22-10), who lost in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament, are struggling offensively but they are limiting teams to 65.7 ppg under Mick Cronin.

#8, Gonzaga Bulldogs

The 24th-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs (25-8) won the West Coast Conference Tournament. The offense is incredible as they are third with 86.6 ppg and are second with 19.7 apg.

#9, Georgia Bulldogs

The Georgia Bulldogs (20-12), who lost in the first round of the SEC Tournament, have been led by forward Asa Newell (15.3 ppg, 6.8 rpg).

#10, Utah State Aggies

The Utah State Aggies (26-7), who lost in the Mountain West Tournament semifinals, are excellent on offense as they are 32nd in scoring (80.9 pg) and 14th in assists (17.4 apg).

#11. Texas Longhorns or Xavier Musketeers (First Four matchup)

The Texas Longhorns (19-15) are 73rd in scoring with 78.4 ppg and are led by guard Tre Johnson's 19.8 ppg.

For the Xavier Musketeers (21-11), who lost in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals, the offense ranks 82nd in scoring (78.0 ppg) and 23rd in assists (16.9 apg). The team is led by forward Zach Freemantle's 18.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 0.8 blocks per game.

#12, McNeese Cowboys

McNeese coach Will Wade led the Cowboys (27-6) to the Southland Conference Tournament title. Their defense has stepped up, allowing just 64.0 ppg, and McNeese uses a complete team effort on both sides of the court.

#13, High Point Panthers

The High Point Panthers (29-5), who won the Big South Tournament, are led by their offense, ranking 19th in the country with 82.2 ppg.

#14, Troy Trojans

The Troy Trojans (23-10) won the Sun Belt Tournament. Defense has been the program's calling card as they are allowing 65.4 ppg while also being 41st with 38.6 rpg.

#15. Wofford Terriers

The Wofford Terriers (19-15) won the SoCon Tournament as the sixth seed. The program has been depending on the production from guard Corey Tripp (14.3 ppg and 3.2 apg).

#16, SIU Edwardsville Cougars

The SIU Edwardsville Cougars (22-11), who won the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament, have been led by guard Ray'Sean Taylor as he is averaging 19.3 ppg, 3.8 apg and 2.0 spg.

