Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Oklahoma City Thunder to an NBA championship after a tough 4-3 series win against the Indiana Pacers. In 2018, the 6-foot-6 point guard was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets and traded on draft night to the Los Angeles Clippers.

In 2019, the Clippers traded him and several draft picks to OKC for Paul George.

Before he started his professional basketball career, Gilgeous-Alexander played college basketball for Kentucky and high school basketball at Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

A video posted by MaxPreps on Instagram on Monday showed 19 players who were ranked above SGA in the Class of 2017.

Hoops fans shared their reactions in the comments section of the video.

2025 NBA Finals MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's HS rankings have hoops fans shocked

"High school rankings mean nothing," a fan commented.

Another fan agreed, "Which is the reason these ranks mean absolutely NOTHING but AAU agenda."

"I mean everybody ahead of Shai still in the league that’s a flex for that recruiting class!!!!" added a fan.

Another fan commented, "i mean all them dudes was tough too and High school rankings don’t always tell the full story.. some peak early, some grow late. Shai just kept grindin’. That class had hella talent, and they all made noise in their own way. ain’t no shame in being ranked high back then or being ranked behind these players if u look at dat now."

More fans joined the comments section.

"No he wasn’t underrated they was just better in high school," commented a fan.

A fan added, "Then from there its all about who can develop their game."

This fan commended Michael Porter Jr., ''Pre back injury MPJ was a different beast."

Another fan commented, "The definition of player development."

A look back at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's high school career

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was born in Toronto, Canada, was not selected in the St. Thomas More junior team when he was a ninth grader. However, he played on the school's midget squad and won the team MVP, leading the school to the midget boys' city championship.

Before transferring to Hamilton Heights, Gilgeous-Alexander played for Sir Allan MacNab Secondary School. In his senior year, the point guard ranked 33rd nationally, second in his position and first in Tennessee (as per 247Sports' rankings).

He led the Hawks to a 31-7 record, while averaging 18.4 points, 4.8 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 0.6 blocks per game in 32 games in his senior year.

