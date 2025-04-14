2025 WNBA Draft outfit tracker: Paige Bueckers, Hailey Van Lith, Kiki Iriafen and other draftees’ glamorous outfits explored

It's time for the 2025 WNBA draft and the draftees are stepping out in style. Ahead of the 7:30 PM start to Monday's draft, women's basketball stars arrived on the orange carpet, dressed to the nines for the big night.

Ad

Paige Bueckers - expected to be the No. 1 pick after becoming a national champion in her final season at UConn - had a head-turning look. She wore a matching three-piece suit covered in sparkles and completed the look with a pair of black loafers and a matching black purse. Bueckers's hair, which is usually in her signature ponytail with two small braids, was down and in a wavy style.

Ad

Trending

TCU star Hailey Van Lith also settled on a sparkly look. The guard showed up to the orange carpet in all black, wearing a bedazzled long-sleeved mini dress with high heels and a Coach purse. She raised her draft stock in the Horned Frogs's March Madness run to the Elite 8 and is expected to get picked up late in the first round.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sparkles seem to be popular on this year's WNBA draft orange carpet. USC's Kiki Iriafen also stepped out in a sparkly dress. The forward wore a detailed gold gown with gold heels and a matching gold Coach purse. Iriafen, who thrived in her sole season with the Trojans after beginning her career with three seasons at Stanford, is projected to be the No. 4 or No. 5 pick.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Notre Dame women's basketball took to X (formerly Twitter) to show love to its top draft prospect, Sonia Citron. The guard wore a black blazer and matching mini skirt with heels and high socks. Her mixed metal jewelry and black coach purse completed the look. The guard spent the entirety of her college career with the Fighting Irish and can expect to be drafted No. 2 or No. 3 overall.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shyanne Sellers arrived on the orange carpet in a powder blue suit, complete with necklaces as accent pieces. The Maryland guard led her team to the Sweet 16 this season and should be drafted midway through the first round.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The WNBA hyped up LSU's Aneesah Morrow's outfit on X, saying she "looks like a million dollars." The star forward, who led the nation in rebounds per game and double-doubles this season, wore a floor-length black leather dress and jacket. Like many other draftees, she carried a Coach purse as Coach presented the orange carpet event. Morrow is projected to be the No. 5 draft pick.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Alabama's Sarah Ashlee Barker was another draftee who went the sparkly route. The guard stepped out in a matching gray top and skirt, both accented by silver sparkles. She carried a uniquely shaped purse. Barker is projected to be a late first-round pick.

Expand Tweet

This year's draftees wore various outfits for WNBA draft night to highlight their personal styles. Fans can tune in to see their favorite stars's outfits and when they get drafted.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lindsey Ware Lindsey Ware is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over five years of experience working with publications such as The News & Observer, The Daily Tar Heel, Triangle Tribune and Cardiac Cane. She has also worked for Major League Baseball, The Holly Springs Salamanders, The Tri-City Chili Peppers, Tuffy Talk, Super Meteors Basketball, Just Good Network and Living Sport.



Lindsey has a Bachelor’s Degree in Media and Journalism from UNC Chapel Hill. Her education allowed Lindsey to gain experience in sports communication, which she honed in internships. Other than being a storyteller and sports fanatic, Lindsey is also a social media and marketing specialist.



Her favorite college team is UNC, although she grew up a N.C. State fan as both of her parents are Wolfpack alumni. Michael Jordan was a huge deal in North Carolina when Lindsey was growing up, and after a summer spent at UNC’s Sports Journalism Camp back in high school, Lindsey was set on being a Tar Heel.



Lindsey's favorite college coach of all time is Roy Williams. During her time attending UNC Chapel Hill and writing for The Daily Tar Heel, Lindsey was lucky enough to meet and speak with Williams a few times. He was like a celebrity on UNC’s campus and was beloved for his coaching style and success with the Tar Heels, accumulating three NCAA championship titles in 18 years.



When not watching or writing about sports, Lindsey enjoys reading, trying new restaurants and coffee shops, and spending time with my friends, family and dog. She also likes to journal, watch movies and paint. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here