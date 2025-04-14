2025 WNBA Draft outfit tracker: Paige Bueckers, Hailey Van Lith, Kiki Iriafen and other draftees’ glamorous outfits explored

It's time for the 2025 WNBA draft and the draftees are stepping out in style. Ahead of the 7:30 PM start to Monday's draft, women's basketball stars arrived on the orange carpet, dressed to the nines for the big night.
Paige Bueckers - expected to be the No. 1 pick after becoming a national champion in her final season at UConn - had a head-turning look. She wore a matching three-piece suit covered in sparkles and completed the look with a pair of black loafers and a matching black purse. Bueckers's hair, which is usually in her signature ponytail with two small braids, was down and in a wavy style.
TCU star Hailey Van Lith also settled on a sparkly look. The guard showed up to the orange carpet in all black, wearing a bedazzled long-sleeved mini dress with high heels and a Coach purse. She raised her draft stock in the Horned Frogs's March Madness run to the Elite 8 and is expected to get picked up late in the first round.
Sparkles seem to be popular on this year's WNBA draft orange carpet. USC's Kiki Iriafen also stepped out in a sparkly dress. The forward wore a detailed gold gown with gold heels and a matching gold Coach purse. Iriafen, who thrived in her sole season with the Trojans after beginning her career with three seasons at Stanford, is projected to be the No. 4 or No. 5 pick.
Notre Dame women's basketball took to X (formerly Twitter) to show love to its top draft prospect, Sonia Citron. The guard wore a black blazer and matching mini skirt with heels and high socks. Her mixed metal jewelry and black coach purse completed the look. The guard spent the entirety of her college career with the Fighting Irish and can expect to be drafted No. 2 or No. 3 overall.
Shyanne Sellers arrived on the orange carpet in a powder blue suit, complete with necklaces as accent pieces. The Maryland guard led her team to the Sweet 16 this season and should be drafted midway through the first round.
The WNBA hyped up LSU's Aneesah Morrow's outfit on X, saying she "looks like a million dollars." The star forward, who led the nation in rebounds per game and double-doubles this season, wore a floor-length black leather dress and jacket. Like many other draftees, she carried a Coach purse as Coach presented the orange carpet event. Morrow is projected to be the No. 5 draft pick.
Alabama's Sarah Ashlee Barker was another draftee who went the sparkly route. The guard stepped out in a matching gray top and skirt, both accented by silver sparkles. She carried a uniquely shaped purse. Barker is projected to be a late first-round pick.
This year's draftees wore various outfits for WNBA draft night to highlight their personal styles. Fans can tune in to see their favorite stars's outfits and when they get drafted.
