$20M worth Dan Hurley remains adamant on coaching tactics despite "warnings from officials": "Everyone on my bench is out of pocket"

UConn men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley is known for his intense coaching style and altercations with officials, which was evident during his rant at the referees after his team’s NCAA Tournament loss to Florida.

On the Dan Patrick Show, the coach addressed his coaching style, explaining the reason why he's that way.

“You gotta be able to separate the competitors, you know, the combatants,” Dan Hurley said.

“It doesn't line up with our play style. It doesn't line up with the intensity that we play with. It doesn't line up with how we attack the offensive glass or, you know, how hard we play defensively. And it's not just me,” Hurley said, explaining why they cannot take up another approach.

He added that it's a team wide thing and what their program embodies.

“It's our whole bench. I mean, we lead the country in warnings from officials to have everyone sit down. I mean, everyone on my bench is, like, out of pocket. Like, it's just we're an emotional program. We're a passionate program.

Dan Hurley has been with UConn since 2018 and has won the national titles twice, going back-to-back in 2023 and 2023. This approach has brought him success, so he's not ready to entirely step away from it but acknowledged that he might tweak it a bit:

“And I don't think I'm gonna change a whole lot of that. I would upon reflection, I think that the interaction with people, not on my team. I would like to probably have less of that”. [12:41-13:35]

Hurley - who has a net worth of $20 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth) - complained about the officiating in the loss to Florida. His rant on the way to the tunnel was captured by Queen City News reporter Joey Ellis.

The coach admitted that it was in the heat of the moment, and that he didn't expect a media personnel to be present to record it.

Dan Hurley jealous of Duke having Cooper Flagg

Cooper Flagg is the AP and Naismith National Player of the Year after a stellar freshman year with the Blue Devils.

Hurley was asked about what his team could have done with such a player, on Barstool’s Pardon My Take Podcast. He revealed that he was jealous of Duke.

“When he played that crazy game against Notre Dame, (I thought) my God if we threw him on our team with some of these guys, what would that look like? I probably wouldn’t have blown a seven-point lead in the last 30 seconds at Seton Hall, twice … but yes, yes I was jealous.” [1:30:00 - 1:30:15]

Dan Hurley will hope that he can build another great team next season as he looks to lead the Huskies to their third title in four years.

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More

