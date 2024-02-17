$212,000 NIL-valued JuJu Watkins follows Angel Reese's footsteps as USC star backs Caitlin Clark on new record via latest IG post

Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark was congratulated for breaking the women's college basketball scoring record by LSU forward Angel Reese, who is widely considered her arch-rival. Clark accomplished the feat in the first two minutes as the No. 4 Hawkeyes' beat Michigan 106-89 on Thursday night.

USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins, who has an On3 NIL valuation of $212,000, followed Reese's example by reposting a post celebrating Clark's record with a clap on her Instagram stories.

Watkins, a 6-foot-2 freshman, is having an excellent rookie season herself. In 21 games for the Trojans, she has averaged 27.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

How Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese handled their controversial moment

When Caitlin Clark hit John Cena's famous "You can't see me" gesture against the Louisville Cardinals during last year's Elite Eight after draining her sixth 3-pointer in the 97-83 win, she was widely celebrated.

A few days later, when Angel Reese hit the same celebration during the LSU Tigers' 102-85 win against Clark's Iowa, she broke the internet with the controversy taking on a racial tone due to the extensive criticism Reese received.

During an episode of ESPN's "First Take," analyst Stephen A. Smith brought the racial angle to the controversy.

"We all know that there's a white/Black issue here," Smith said. "Because the fact of the matter is when Caitlin did it, people were celebrating it, and they were talking about nothing but her greatness.

"But then the second a sister stepped up, and threw it back in her face, now you've got half the basketball world saying, 'Well, that’s not the classiest thing to do.' It was the exact same thing."

Clark showed the maturity that had made her so popular when she addressed the issue and attempted to diffuse the tension between the camp supporting her and the one behind Reese.

“I don’t think Angel should be criticized at all,” said Caitlin Clark. “I’m just one that competes, and she competed. I think everybody knew there was gonna be a little trash talk in the entire tournament. It’s not just me and Angel.

“We’re all competitive. We all show our emotions in a different way. You know, Angel is a tremendous, tremendous player. I have nothing but respect for her. I love her game – the way she rebounds the ball, scores the ball is absolutely incredible. I’m a big fan of her and even the entire LSU team. They played an amazing game.”

“Men have always had trash talk ... You should be able to play with that emotion ... That’s how every girl should continue to play,” she added.

Speaking to ESPN, Reese also allayed any talk of a rivalry between herself and Caitlin Clark.

"Yeah, LSU loves me, but they might not like her. People can think what they think," Reese said. "Me and Caitlin are cool; we've never had any issues. Just knowing I've helped grow women's basketball, and she has, too, that's all that matters."

With Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese likely headed to the WNBA later this year, they have done enough to turn the spotlight on women's college basketball, and JuJu Watkins is ready to assume the throne.