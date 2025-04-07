$220 million worth Gordon Ramsay reacts as Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd win first national championship with Geno Auriemma's UConn

Famous chef and personality Gordon Ramsay was excited about Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies cutting down the nets on Sunday. The Huskies were able to secure an 82-59 win in the national championship game over the South Carolina Gamecocks in a game that was not close.

After UConn's win, Ramsay posted a picture of him with Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, and coach Geno Auriemma as he congratulated the Huskies for winning their first NCAA Championship since 2016.

Ramsay, who is estimated to be worth $220 million per Celebrity Net Worth, owns a restaurant in the Connecticut area, which opened back in July 2023. He has also spent time in the area and even suffered a bad cycling accident in Connecticut last year.

The Huskies finished the season 37-3 and Geno Auriemma has won his 12th national championship with the UConn Huskies in his 40 years as coach.

UConn star Paige Bueckers ready for WNBA career

Just like Caitlin Clark was with the Iowa Hawkeyes last season, there is a consensus number-one pick in this year's WNBA draft. UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers confirmed last week to ESPN's Rebecca Lobo that she is entering the 2025 WNBA draft and is expected to be the top pick.

There were rumors that she may return to the UConn Huskies and wait until a new collective bargaining agreement was agreed upon, earning players more money, but that seems to not be going on. There were also reports that she shot down regarding not wanting to play for the Dallas Wings, who hold the top pick in the draft. Ahead of the Final Four, she addressed the rumors.

"I don't know (where the reports came from). The reports are the reports. People write stories, and it's whatever. Honestly, I'm not really worried about that at the moment. I'm just worried about being here, being present with the team, and trying to get better every single day. So whatever the future may hold, it's only in God's hands." h/t WFAA

Paige Bueckers gave her college basketball career the perfect swansong after winning the elusive national championship. Now, she will move on to prepare for the WNBA draft on April 14.

