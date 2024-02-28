$232000 NIL-valued Cameron Brink expresses gratitude as Stanford star gets honored during senior night - “Thank you Maples”

Stanford Cardinal star Cameron Brink received a rousing reception as she was honored at the Maples stadium on the senior night. Brink posted pictures of the event on her socials, with the stands filled with enthusiastic fans.

Brink is expected to stay for another year at Stanford but is touted to be the second overall pick at the 2024 WNBA draft. Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark is ahead of her. While Indiana Fever is likely going to draft Clark, the Los Angeles Sparks coudlbe the destination for Brink.

Meanwhile, Cameron Brink took to Instagram as she shared the pictures of the senior night. Teammates and attendees huddled around her on stage to hug and greet her. In one picture, she held the award in hand with “champion” written on the trophy. She captioned her post:

Thank you Maples for the memories

Cameron Brink vs Caitlin Clark social media following

Brink joined the Stanford Cardinal in 2020 and has spent four years with them. In the 2023-24 season, she averaged 17.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists. Her stardom has boosted her NIL valuation to $232,000.

Her performance in the NCAA is an incentive for Stanford to retain her for another year. The massive earnings from the NIL deals are an incentive for the star to stay in the team.

With WNBA draft pick discussions around the corner, Brink is often discussed with Clark. But when it comes to social media following, Brink’s graph is much lower compared to the Iowa Star.

Cameron has 369,000 Instagram followers, while her following on X is around 10000. On TikTok, she has fewer than 200000 followers. Meanwhile, Caitlin Clark has a massive one million followers on Instagram, while her X following is 186.5K. On TikTok, Clark has 160.5 followers.

While Cameron Brink would be keen to join the WNBA, experts suggest that she stays at Stanford, where she could increase her following and boost her NIL income.