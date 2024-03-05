Kentucky freshman guard Robert Dillingham reminded the college hoops world why he is so highly regarded with a sensational effort to help the Wildcats close out a 111-102 win against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday.

He registered 15 points, two rebounds and five assists in the game, and the $250 million-worth musician Drake reposted a graphic of the guard celebrating during the game on his Instagram stories.

Robert Dillingham has spectacular game against Arkansas

With 7 minutes to go against Arkansas, the Kentucky Wildcats trailed by seven points before the Robert Dillingham show took over the game after a slow first three quarters.

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman paid Robert Dillingham the highest of compliments.

“Well, I mean, he’s an NBA draft pick. He’s fast, he makes really difficult shots,” Musselman said.

“But, you know, we held — he’s five of 13, 0-for-3 from the 3-point line. So, I thought we did a good job taking away his 3-point shot. You know, he made five field goals. So, I mean, coming into the game, you know, an NBA first-round pick, if you can hold him to five field goals, we’d probably be fairly happy."

Kentucky coach John Calipari was still thrilled with the freshman's dazzling performance after the game.

“Dillingham, had to take him out. He held the ball, took some crazy shots. He comes back and plays the right way and finishes off the game,” Calipari said. “And I put him on No. 0. I said, ‘No, Robert’s going to guard him.’ Put him on No. 0, he kind of slowed him down. He still got some buckets, but they weren’t the same way. And he stole the ball. So, that’s the kind of stuff.”

Robert Dillingham explained his confidence to continue taking shots even after a torrid spell in the third quarter where he missed 7 of his 8 shots.

“Sometimes, I feel like — in the first half — you get good shots. You feel like they’re good shots. And they just don’t go,” Dillingham said. “So, when they keep missing, it kind of hurts your confidence. But I feel like when the second half comes — whenever coach puts me back in — I feel like if he has the confidence to put me back in, then I should have the confidence in myself. I feel like I’ve done it before, so I can make big plays.”

With the NCAA Tournament approaching, coach John Calipari will be glad to have his stars fit and firing.