2x WNBA All-Star Chiney Ogwumike drops 2-word reaction to hype Kiki Iriafen and USC teammates’ moves on Nigerian song

KiKi Iriafen and her USC Trojans teammates, Clarice Akunwafo and Vivian Iwuchukwu, tapped into their Nigerian roots by dancing to "Iskaba" by Wande Coal. Iriafen posted the video on Monday to her Instagram account with the caption:

"Naija Babes Are Back!!🇳🇬🥰"

Trending

Stanford alum and 2x WNBA All-Star Chiney Ogwumike reacted to the post in the comments, writing:

"yessssss o!!!! 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬."

Chiney's comment (Credits: Instagram/@kikiiriafen)

After three seasons at Stanford, KiKi Iriafen transferred to USC to be closer to her family in Los Angeles. In an episode of Hometown Heroes posted by the March Madness YouTube channel on Feb. 5, Iriafen spoke about her decision to play for the Trojans.

"I think it just had the 'It Factor.' It's in Los Angeles, I'm from LA, so coming back home is something that I didn't want to pass up on, she said. "I think everything that coach Lindsay (Gottlieb) is doing here with this program is something super special that I want to be a part of.

"Giving myself the best shot at winning a national championship, but then also taking my game to the next level as I'm getting ready to play in the pros next year. Just kind of like pushing myself to that limit of getting uncomfortable before I move on to my next chapter, so I thought USC gave me all those things and I'm super happy to be here."

KiKi Iriafen and the USC Trojans bounce back to winning ways

USC first lost to Notre Dame in November and then went on a 15-game winning streak. The Trojans' next loss came on Feb. 2 when they were defeated 76-69 by Iowa on Caitlin Clark's Hawkeyes jersey retirement day. USC has since won two straight games.

The Trojans' 21-2 overall record this season is thanks to the powerful duo Kiki Iriafen and JuJu Watkins. The two are playing a crucial role in leading the team from front and USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb commented on it in an interview with The Orange County Register in January.

"You’re trying to maximize JuJu’s unique talents and Kiki’s unique talents and the rest of the team, but also to make ourselves feel very unguardable overall, and try to create situations that are scary for opponents," Gottlieb said.

"And I think, nobody in the country wants to see JuJu and Kiki clicking, as they have been, in the two-man game."

Thursday marks an important game for the Trojans as they take on city rivals, No. 1 UCLA in the Galen Center.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here