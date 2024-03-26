$3.1 million Caitlin Clark breaks Kelsey Plum's all-time single-season D1 record after sensational win over West Virginia 

Senior guard Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes is having a historical season as she continues to break records left and right. Tonight in the Round of 32 against the West Virginia Mountaineers was no different as history was made. Clark was able to score 32 points but point number 29 was the one that made the game even bigger.

When Clark nailed both free throws with 21 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, she became the Division I all-time women's scorer in a single season. She was able to pass former Washington Huskies' star Kelsey Plum's 1,109 points in the 2016-17 season. Unlike other sports, college basketball includes the postseason in the statistics to make this record possible.

Clark also became the first woman to record consecutive 1,000-point seasons. With a NIL value of $3.1 million, Caitlin Clark continues to shatter the mold as her team is four victories away from cutting down the nets as the 2024 March Madness winners.

Will Caitlin Clark be able to cap off her legendary college basketball career with a national championship?

Despite falling short of expectations in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, the Iowa Hawkeyes managed to secure victories in both games, advancing to the Sweet 16.

The Hawkeyes face a challenging path to victory. They'll take on the No. 5 seed Colorado Buffaloes in the Sweet 16. If they win, they'll meet the victor of the UCLA Bruins vs. LSU Tigers matchup. This sets the stage for a potential national championship rematch in the Elite Eight if both the Tigers and Hawkeyes advance.

But that still leaves a few more games for Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes to face off. There still are opponents like the South Carolina Gamecocks, Texas Longhorns, and the South California Trojans to name some opponents. The Hawkeyes need to flip a switch if they want to win the national championship but it feels like it is South Carolina or bust right now.

