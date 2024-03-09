$3.1 million NIL-valued Caitlin Clark backs Sydney Affolter as Iowa star gives stellar performance against Penn State - “kids on fire”

Caitlin Clark and Sydney Affolter led the way for the No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes in their 95-62 demolition of the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions in the Big Ten quarterfinals.

Clark, in her final season with the Hawkeyes, ended with a game-high 24 points, and Affolter had a career-high 18 points. After the game, the senior turned to social media to praise her younger teammate's performance against the Nittany Lions.

Clark, who has NIL deals worth $3.1 million as per On3, posted an Instagram reel about Affotler and wrote a special message for the junior:

"Kids on fire @sydney.affolter"

Fans react to Sydney Affolter's stellar outing vs. Penn State

Although Caitlin Clark scored the most points against Penn State, fans were thoroughly impressed by Sydney Affolter's performance.

On X, one user wrote:

"Feel like I say this every game, but Sydney Affolter is so fun to watch."

Another added:

"Sydney Affolter, fresh into the starting lineup, is making a huge impact early"

A third commented:

"Sydney Affolter is our meat and potatoes -- fun to see her go off tonight"

A fourth wrote:

"Sydney Affolter is the epitome of hustle, grit, tough … and a threat to score from just about anywhere. Quickly becoming a favorite of mine!"

Here are some more fan reactions:

Caitlin Clark and Iowa will look to keep up momentum in Big Ten semifinal clash vs. Michigan

Following a big win against Penn State in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinal, Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes will like to continue their good run when they square off against the Michigan Wolverines in the semi-finals.

The Iowa-Michigan game is set to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. CT) on Saturday, March 9. Both teams will compete for a spot in the conference championship game.